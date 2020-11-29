This Thanksgiving weekend I am indeed feeling thankful because simply having a job, enough to eat, and a circle of family and friends who have so far survived this pandemic is something to celebrate in horrible 2020.

I usually write about ways to help people save money, as I've been doing weekly for more than a decade now, and there is a federal tax deduction I'll explain today.

But what's really on my mind this week are the millions of unemployed, the estimated 26 million fellow Americans who don't have enough to eat, and the more than 9 million who are weeks away from losing pandemic-related federal unemployment assistance.

The way our economy has been damaged, and the partial recovery that's ongoing, have created a stark divide between people who are doing the same or better, financially, and those who have just been crushed.

Those who kept their jobs, and received $1,200 pandemic checks, and have seen the stock market boost their investments, are, of course, the fortunate ones.

Others have seen jobs vanish and businesses close, struggled in some cases for weeks to get unemployment claims processed, watched helplessly as the days ticked down toward the expiration of federal benefits, and in many cases waiting in hours-long food distribution lines. And that's just the financial part — not the more than 260,000 people who have died from the virus and their millions of grieving family members.

Now, charitable giving is a personal decision, but as one of the people in the more fortunate group this seems to me a time when giving thanks also means giving, to help fellow Americans who are greatly suffering from forces beyond their control.

Here's the tax deduction part.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The CARES Act, which created the $1,200 checks and other relief measures, included a provision that allows taxpayers to deduct $300 of charitable giving without having to itemize deductions on a federal return.

That could induce more people to give charitably, or to give more, because the tax deduction makes the first $300 of charitable giving stretch a little farther.

For most people, who now have a top U.S. tax rate of 12 percent, donating $300 to, say, a local food bank, would yield a federal deduction worth $36. People with a top federal tax rate of 22 percent would get a $66 tax benefit.

In addition, South Carolina income taxes are based upon federally-taxable income, so that $300 federal deduction also would, at the 7 percent rate, reduce South Carolina's tax bill by $21.

That means donating $300 would actually cost most people $247. For someone with a top federal rate of 22 percent, donating $300 would only cost them $213, and the benefit would be even larger for those with higher top tax rates.

The deduction only applies to the first $300 of charitable giving. After that, there's only a deduction for filers who itemize their returns, which most people do not.

Getting a tax deduction is not a reason to give to charities, it's about the human needs the funding will help address. But tax benefits do make it possible to give a little more.