Electricity users came from every corner of the Lowcountry — everywhere from Meggett to Mount Pleasant — to do something they hadn’t been able to do for a year:
Say their piece.
Their frustration had been boiling for more than a year, ever since South Carolina Electric & Gas walked away from a $9 billion nuclear plant it co-owned with Santee Cooper. It had heated with every power bill, each one charging for a power plant that would never generate power.
And so dozens of SCE&G’s ratepayers spent an evening in a government building in North Charleston, standing one by one at a podium to unleash a year of pent-up frustration. Before a special meeting of the state’s utility regulators, they filled nearly two hours with their opinions, a few minutes at a time.
“It’s neither sensible nor honorable,” said Don Thompson, an electricity user from Goat Island.
“This was a miserable decision,” said Arthur Gundersen, a nuclear consultant who lives on James Island.
“They need to go to jail,” said Susan Hartry, who came from Charleston, referring to SCE&G’s executives.
Across the room, Jimmy Addison, the CEO of SCE&G’s parent company, listened on.
Altogether, they represented the last voices that regulators on the state Public Service Commission will hear before one of the most consequential utility cases in state history.
Depending on how they decide, SCE&G customers could either pay a few thousand dollars apiece for the nuclear project over the next couple of decades, or they could pay nothing.
Regulators held three meetings to hear from electricity users, and they’re expected to hear weeks of testimony next month on what went wrong with SCE&G’s plans to build a pair of nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer generating station north of Columbia.
Those meetings will parse through what the utility knew about the nuclear project’s problems — and whether they did enough to disclose them to the public. But Monday’s meeting was far more raw and fiery.
“This issue is an issue laden with passion — which you’ve heard — with acrimony, with fear,” said Ruth Rambo, a Charleston retiree. She called on the commissioners to remember that their name started with “public service.”
SCE&G spokesman Eric Boomhower declined to comment on the public testimony, saying the company would let the regulatory process play out.
State lawmakers were the first to get an earful about the nuclear fiasco. The Legislature had passed a bill that let SCE&G charge for power plants before they were finished. Constituents called over and over while they considered utility reforms.
The Legislature finally decided to temporarily cut the so-called nuclear surcharge, which had accounted for nearly a fifth of bills.
SCE&G’s executives heard it next. The utility’s parent company, SCANA Corp., had agreed to be purchased by Dominion Energy, a far larger company that offered to clean up the regulatory mess. Before they could, executives heard from mom-and-pop shareholders who railed against how they’d handled the project.
But the testimony before regulators might have the most far-reaching impact, because the utility commission will set rates that last for decades. Nanette Edwards, director of the watchdog Office of Regulatory Staff, says that while they’ll be deciding legal questions, the public input could shape their thinking.
Their decision is expected to come down in December.