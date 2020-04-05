Before coronavirus, SC tourism was tracking to beat record-breaking 2019

Before the coronavirus health crisis brought global travel to a near standstill, South Carolina's tourism outlook was strong, with multiple indicators outpacing last year's performance.
The state's total number of rental-nights sold in February — a figure that includes hotel stays and bookings at short-term rentals — was 2.2 million, an 11.6 percent increase over the same month last year.
Revenue generated per hotel room, a closely followed metric known as RevPAR, showed a 7 percent gain in February and was up about 8 percent for the first two months of the year combined.
In the Charleston area, all hotel indicators were up for January and February. Year-to-date, almost 8 percent more rooms had been sold and the average daily rate had increased by 9.4 percent.
Airport traffic was also up in the first month of the year, by about 9 percent across all of the state's major airports. At Charleston International, passenger counts were up 6.3 percent in January and 5.4 percent in February.
For its annual forecast, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce predicted the airport would exceed the 5 million passenger mark for the first time and see passenger volume increase by 8 percent year-over-year.
And at the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel, hosted in Myrtle Beach in mid-February, tourism leaders' outlook was particularly sunny. The state had just announced the tourism sector had grown for the seventh consecutive year to become a $23.8 billion industry.
South Carolina native Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish fame had also just signed on to be an official ambassador for tourism during the 2020 calendar year.
In Charleston, historic sites and museums were anticipating a boost in attendance during the city's 350th anniversary, which is officially marked this month. Affiliated events, like a lecture series at the Charleston Museum, have been postponed as all attractions remain temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
State tourism director Duane Parrish said that, considering how well the Palmetto State's tourism sector was likely to perform before the downturn took hold makes it "that much more disappointing" to see the indicators coming in now.
By Friday, the number of hotels in the state that have suspended operations was nearing 400, and hotel occupancy had dropped between 10 and 15 percent in most areas.
The College of Charleston predicted that, during four weeks of the coronavirus-caused upheaval, the Charleston tourism sector alone would lose about $523 million. So far, that estimate remains fairly accurate based on occupancy data, if not a little low, said Wayne Smith, the chair of the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Right now, Smith said his co-workers are working on an estimate for additional losses that look beyond that four-week window.
Parrish said he's still optimistic that South Carolina, which gets the majority of its visitors from the "drive-in market," can make a speedier recovery than states that rely more heavily on travelers flying in from far-flung areas.
While air travel is likely to come back more slowly, Parrish said he anticipates Americans will be experiencing "cabin fever" after spending springtime in their homes, prompting them to get in a car and head to the coast.