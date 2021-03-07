In my previous column I wrote about ways to get the most interest on a certificate of deposit, but even the best CD rates can't match the amount of money people could receive as an incentive for opening a bank account.

Of course, that takes a little more effort than opening a CD at one's current banking institution, but financial rewards often take a little more effort.

Consider that if a person has $10,000 in an emergency fund or other long-term savings, and they want that money to grow in a safe, federally insured way, they could put it in a one-year CD and earn $60. And that's one of the highest CD rates I've seen lately.

Or, they could find a bank offering an incentive for new customers, and get $200 or $300, and then earn interest on top of that. Instead of earning 0.6 percent, now they are getting 2 or 3 percent, or more for that year.

Of course, you don't need $10,000 to open most bank accounts. The main thing most banks require, to get an incentive, is a source of direct-deposited funds, such as paychecks or Social Security payments.

It's a bit like signing up for credit cards that offer lucrative new-customer bonuses. They're offering cash to induce consumers try out their products, and the main question is, is the hassle of having another account worth the money you'll be paid to open it?

At one point, I had accounts at two banks and two credit unions, all because I was offered an incentive to become a new customer. Eventually I decided which institutions I preferred and dropped the others.

These days, most bank accounts pay appallingly low interest, so the one-time new customer incentives could amount to several years of interest on the same amount of money. There are incentives for checking accounts, and for savings accounts.

Some banks simply require that you open a new account, and have some regular direct deposits, such as paychecks or Social Security payments. Others require that customers use their debit cards a certain number of times, or deposit relatively large sums.

The direct deposit requirement makes it less convenient to later switch to another bank once you've received the incentive, of course.

Here are some examples of current offers:

South State Bank is offering a $200 incentive for new customers to open a checking account, through March 31. Getting the $200 requires making a minimum of 15 debit card purchases/payments and either having a monthly total of $250 in qualifying direct deposits or preauthorized automatic draft(s) of $25.

TD Bank is offering $150 or $300 for new checking accounts for two sign-up options and $200 for new savings accounts. Both checking accounts require direct deposits to get the bonus, either $500 within 60 days to get the $150 bonus, or $2,500 to get the $300.

Chase is offering $200 for new Total Checking accounts, for new customers. It requires a direct deposit of a paycheck, pension or government benefits within 90 days.

Citi is offering a $300 incentive through April 1 for opening checking and savings accounts in the "Citibank Account Package." To qualify, it requires, within 30 days of opening, $15,000 in deposits for the new checking and savings accounts and maintaining that balance for 60 consecutive calendar days.

Many other options are available. If you're shopping for a new bank, also pay attention to any fees they charge for maintaining an account, and find one with no fees.

Some banks and credit unions do a poor job of detailing their current promotions online, so if there's a particular institution you are considering, give them a call and ask about new customer incentives.