Southeast financial institutions BB&T and SunTrust will operate as Truist Bank once they combine operations under their proposed $28 billion merger.
The lenders announced the new name Wednesday.
“With the merger of equals, our goal is to create a bold, transformative organization that delivers a smarter and easier client experience through technology and human connection,” said BB&T CEO Kelly King, who will be chairman and chief executive once the deal closes. “True to the heritage of both companies, Truist will reflect what we stand for – a shared belief in building a better future for our clients and communities.”
Truist Finanical Corp. will be based in Charlotte and will keep a community banking center in BB&T's hometown of Winston-Salem. It also will maintain a wholesale operation in Atlanta, where SunTrust is headquartered.
The merged holding company is projected to be the sixth-largest U.S. bank owner based on its projected $442 billion in assets and $324 billion in deposits if the deal is approved.
“Truist is a brand name representative of two mission- and purpose-driven companies coming together to serve our clients as a true financial partner,” said SunTrust chief executive Bill Rogers, who will be president of the merged bank until he succeeds King as CEO in September 2021. “As part of our relentless pursuit to create a better experience, we’re making a commitment to always look forward, pursue what’s next and strive to do more to further financial well-being for everyone.”
The two banks hired the consulting firm Interbrand to help craft the new name and identity based on input from employees and customers. The logo will be revealed later.
Announced in February, the all-stock merger will ripple across South Carolina, where BB&T has about 100 branches and $8.4 billion in deposits. SunTrust has opened about 40 offices and amassed $3 billion in deposits since expanding into the Palmetto State in 2004.
Their merger is the largest buyout for the banking industry since the last recession more than a decade ago.
King said recently that the combined company would create a formidable regional counterweight to what he sees as an emerging and unhealthy “oligopoly” among bigger, deeper-pocketed rivals, namely JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co.
"Our business is getting harder," he said at BB&T's annual meeting on April 30 in downtown Charleston.
The planned tie-up would give the merged bank the financial firepower to invest more in the technology that customers are demanding and on the marketing that will be required to spread the word, King said.
“We’ll have the scale to be able to be a player,” he told shareholders.
The banks now have about 740 branches within two miles of each other, or nearly a quarter of their total brick-and-mortar locations. King has said the two lenders will be "careful and methodical" about which offices are closed as they eliminate overlapping expenses and other redundancies.