The top executive of BB&T Corp. delivered a homily of sorts at the regional banking giant’s annual meeting of shareholders in downtown Charleston on Tuesday.
His message was all about change — and the perils of ignoring it.
“If you’re not really changing in an ever-changing world … you’re probably not going be very successful or happy in the future,” CEO and chairman Kelly King said during his 50-minute presentation at Hibernian Hall.
King has witnessed and initiated his share of change during his 46-year career. He recalled that when he joined BB&T in the early 1970s, it oversaw about $250 million in loans and other assets and was ranked No. 333 among U.S. banks. Last quarter alone, the Winston-Salem-based lender earned $800 million in profits.
“Things have changed. So we’ve come a long way,” he said.
King’s overarching point to his shareholders was that BB&T is embracing a new phase of change through the previously announced $28 billion merger with Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks. If approved, it would be the biggest acquisition for the industry since the recession a decade ago and create the nation's sixth-largest financial institution.
“This is not a sunset. It’s a sunrise,” he told the roughly 75 employees, investors and board members who attended the hour-long meeting. The combined bank will be headquartered in Charlotte.
The deal will ripple across South Carolina, where BB&T has about 100 branches and $8.4 billion in deposits. SunTrust has opened about 40 offices and amassed $3 billion in deposits since expanding into the Palmetto State 15 years ago.
King said he was optimistic that the sale will close by the end of the year, despite what he termed “nonsense” remarks about the transaction from attention-seeking politicians in Washington.
“There is too much at stake for this not to work and work well,” he said.
King said a combined BB&T and SunTrust would provide a formidable counterweight to what he sees as an emerging and unhealthy “oligopoly” among bigger, deeper-pocketed rivals, namely JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co.
"Our business is getting harder," he said. "The world is getting harder in every form and fashion.”
The planned SunTrust tie-up would give the merged business the financial firepower to invest more in the technology that customers are demanding and on the marketing that will be required to spread the word, he said.
“We’ll have the scale to be able to be a player,” King said.
He said the biggest shift for the banking business and most other retail-oriented industries is that technology has migrated from “the backroom” to the front of the house, putting it on equal footing with quality, or what he termed the “touch” factors.
King rattled off the names of several once-thriving American businesses that have stumbled or failed in recent years, from Sears to Blockbuster, partly because they failed to evolve with the times.
A few years ago, he added, BB&T recognized the need to change and adapt. So it came up with a new in-house catchphrase, “Disrupt or Die,” later softened to “Disrupt 2 Thrive.”
“I wanted it to be dramatic because it is dramatic,” Kelly said.