Bankrupt owner of 5 SC malls bites some of the hands that fed it

A handful of banks extended nearly $700 million in credit last year to the operator of more than 100 U.S. shopping centers, including a handful in South Carolina.

In 2020, that same financial lifeline morphed into an anchor that dragged the hobbled retail landlord into bankruptcy.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is alleging as much in a new hardball-laced lawsuit over whether it violated the terms of the 2019 loan agreement this spring, while it was scrambling to keep its portfolio afloat.

The complaint describes the lending consortium's tactics as "reckless" and "draconian," calling them "naked attempts" to take advantage of the mall operator's weakened negotiating posture. The actions threaten to put CBL "in imminent and irreparable peril," said the company, which owns or co-owns five retail centers in North Charleston, Myrtle Beach and the Upstate.

The so-called adversary proceeding accompanied the bankruptcy petition the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based firm filed last week to restructure its balance sheet and jettison some of its $2.5 billion debt load. It provides a behind-the-curtains look, from CBL's point of view, of how the walls came closing in over the past few months.

Taking credit

The relationship between the company and its banks wasn't always so frosty. In January 2019, the lenders provided CBL with a $685 million credit line, with 22 shopping centers put up as the collateral. In customary fashion, the banks reserved the right to accelerate the repayment schedule if any of the agreed-upon ground rules were breached.

Whatever cordial ties existed between the two sides began to unwind after the economy hit the wall in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced most U.S. malls and retailers to temporarily shut their doors.

"With in-person shopping grinding to a halt virtually overnight, CBL’s tenants faced declining revenues and record numbers filed for bankruptcy, causing substantial losses for CBL," the company said.

CBL dipped almost immediately into its new credit line, drawing down a total of $280 million to help pay bills. Among the caveats, it wasn't allowed to keep more than $100 million in cash on hand at any one time.

The company planned to bypass that restriction by parking $180 million in one-year Treasury notes. It first reached out to Goldman Sachs, which was unable to fill the order in time.

"CBL then urgently sought to find another banker who might be able to execute the transactions," the company said.

The investment firm Jefferies tried to find a home for the money on March 23. But "skyrocketing demand" for government securities that day undercut its efforts, leaving $26 million in limbo, according to the complaint.

CBL said it informed its lenders about the dilemma and then deposited the cash to cover "necessary business expenses." By early April, the bulk of it had been deployed "as expeditiously and frugally" as possible, the company said.

The move caught the eye of an auditing firm that was helping CBL prepare its quarterly financial statements. It told the company in May that it needed a waiver for the $100 million cash limit from the agent that represents the banks. The request, sent in an email to a managing director at Wells Fargo & Co., went unanswered, CBL said.

Put on notice

The first default notice arrived within weeks. CBL said it was surprised, saying its point person at Wells Fargo had assured the company earlier in the year that the "efforts to invest the funds were acceptable."

The lenders didn't back down. They fired off another default notice Aug. 6, after CBL missed but later made up some interest payments.

The banks tightened the screws about two weeks later, when a newly announced debt restructuring deal with a different group of creditors called for CBL to file for bankruptcy as early as Oct. 1. The lenders viewed that as yet another "event of default." They demanded an immediate payment of $1.1 billion, including money owed under another credit line, and threatened to strip the mall owner of its authority to collect rent from tenants.

Efforts to reach a broad-based consensus collapsed Oct. 27, when the banks "abruptly" rejected revised debt-restructuring terms proposed by CBL's bondholders, said Mark Renzi, an outside bankruptcy adviser to the company who provided sworn written testimony last week.

The next day, the lenders sent notifications that they planned to take control of the mall collateral, among other measures. It was an "unfortunate and unwarranted" turn of events, Renzi added.

CBL, which was hoping to to push off its bankruptcy until after reaching deals with major creditors, felt it couldn't hang on any longer. Renzi blamed the banks, saying they forced the company "into making an emergency filing" over Halloween weekend.

The company has maintained that all of the default notices are meritless. The goal of the lawsuit is to have a judge declare them invalid to keep the lenders at bay, at least for now.

Wells Fargo, which has declined to comment publicly about CBL's version of events, is expected to share its side of the story at a virtual hearing Friday.