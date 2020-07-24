Bankrupt Ann Taylor parent to shutter 20 SC stores; 3 in Charleston area

The newly bankrupt parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and other apparel brands for women plans to shutter more than half of its 2,800 stores, including 20 in South Carolina. Three are in the Charleston area.

Citing heavy damage from the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group said in court filings it will shutter all 320 of its Catherines plus-size locations, along with 30 of Loft's 666 stores and outlets, 38 of Ann Taylor's 291 shops and more than 600 of its tween-brand Justice stores.

Eight of its smaller Lou & Grey brand shops also will be closed. Catherines is expected to operate as an online operation under new ownership, Ascena said in a statement Thursday.

The retail group also plans to close all of its stores in Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

In South Carolina, the closings include 10 Justice stores, including one at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston; three Lane Bryant locations, including one at Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant; and five Catherines shops, including one at Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

SC store closings Justice closings Bluffton: 1414 Fording Island Road, Suite C150

Columbia: 100 Columbiana Circle, No. 1240

Columbia: 487-2 Town Center Place

Gaffney: 130 Factory Shops Blvd.

Greenville: 700 Haywood Mall

Myrtle Beach: 10835 Kings Road, Suite 260

Myrtle Beach: 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Suite 290

Myrtle Beach: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Space B140

North Charleston: 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., Suite 1072

Spartanburg: 205 W. Blackstock Road, Space No. 700 Lane Bryant closings Anderson: 3131 N. Main St.

Columbia: 100 Columbiana Circle, Suite 1218

Mount Pleasant: 1485 N. Highway 17, Unit A Catherines closings Anderson: 3104 N. Main St.

Columbia: Bush River Road

Florence: 2847 David McLeod Blvd.

Greenville: 101 Verdae Blvd., Suite 550

North Charleston: 7620 Rivers Ave., Suite 320 Ann Taylor Factory Gaffney: 400 Factory Shops Blvd. Loft Outlet Gaffney: 1 Factory Shops Blvd.

The company, which could announce more closures if it's unable to secure new leasing arrangements, also will close Ann Taylor Factory and Loft Outlet stores in Gaffney.

Ascena said the restructuring plan will reduce its debt by about $1 billion and help it become more profitable.

“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Carrie Teffner, Ascena's interim executive chairman.

"As a result, we took a strategic step forward ... to protect the future of the business for all of our stakeholders," Teffner said.

Ascena joins a growing list of retailers — mostly clothing chains — that have filed for protection in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Stage Stores.