Steady demand for mortgages and other loans helped drive a nearly 7% increase in second-quarter net income at the Bank of South Carolina Corp.
The Charleston-based holding company said it earned $1.84 million for the April-June period, up 6.63% from a year earlier.
For the first half of 2019, profits increased 5.74% to $3.53 million for the parent of the Bank of South Carolina.
"As with the first quarter of the year, the second experienced solid loan demand with strong margins, excellent control of expenses and improvement in our mortgage origination contribution," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a written statement.
The Bank of South Carolina has offices in Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. It's building its fifth retail branch at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston that's expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.