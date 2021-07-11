Bank of SC profit climbs 12% even as loan demand remains 'tepid'

Revenue from mortgages and emergency business loans helped the Bank of South Carolina notch a nearly 12 percent gain in its second-quarter profit.

The Charleston-based lender said July 8 that its earnings for the April-June period totaled almost $1.67 million, compared to $1.5 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, net income edged up a penny to 27 cents.

For the first six months of 2021, earnings climbed 15.1 percent to about $3.48 million.

The five-branch community bank was pleased with the results, which exceeded projections and expectations, though overall loan demand remains "tepid," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in prepared remarks.

The lender continued to benefit from the region's red-hot housing market, which generates mortgage income from home buyers, and by keeping an eye on operating expenses.

Also, processing fees it was paid for handling federal Payroll Protection Program loans for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic helped lift the bottom line last quarter.

But the extended period of low interest rates remain a big challenge for banks of all sizes because they shrink loan margins and limit earnings from bonds and other investments.

"Our challenge is to deploy the massive amounts of liquidity accumulated over the past 18 months into higher-yielding assets," Hassell said

He added that the Bank of South Carolina won't compromise its traditionally conservative lending standards

"Asset quality remains our focus," he said.

Some rate relief could be on the horizon for the banking industry — or not.

After its June meeting, the Federal Reserve issued a statement and a set of economic projections that signaled that it would potentially dial back its low-interest rate stance earlier than it had previously projected. The policymakers forecast that they would hike the central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate twice by the end of 2023. In March, they had indicated no increases would occur before 2024.

But minutes from the June 15-16 meeting released this week showed policymakers weren't in total agreement about when to take action.

On Friday, the Fed said in its latest update to Congress that its low-rate strategy is providing "powerful support" for the economy as it recovers from the pandemic-induced recession.

The central bank also indicated that it plans to maintain that support as long as necessary. The new report will be the subject of two days of hearings next week featuring Fed chair Jerome Powell, who will surely be asked about when rates will start going up again.