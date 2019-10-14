An uptick in home loans helped drive third-quarter earnings to a new high for the Bank of South Carolina.
The Charleston-based lender reported a profit of $2.01 million for the July-September period, or 36 cents on a per-share basis, a 13 percent gain from the same stretch of 2018.
Year-to-date, net income climbed 8 percent to about $5.54 million.
"Third-quarter earnings represent a record for the corporation," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in statement. "In the past three months, we have seen stronger deposit growth, and much improved mortgage activity coupled with reasonable loan demand."
The community bank also announced last week that it will hold a grand opening for its fifth branch — and its first in North Charleston — on Nov. 7. The new office is at 9403 U.S. Highway 78 in the Ingleside development. The expansion has been in the works since 2014.
"This location will continue our model of strong asset quality, consistent earnings growth, stable capital, and investment in our bankers and the communities they serve," Hassell said.
The bank will occupy the first floor of the two-story, 20,000-square-foot building. It also will relocate its mortgage operation to the North Charleston site from Morrison Drive on the peninsula.
The Bank of South Carolina opened its doors in 1987 on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston and has since expanded to Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.