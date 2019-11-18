The recent opening of the Bank of South Carolina’s fifth branch — and its first in more than a decade — included a high-profile tip of the cap from the exchange that has listed the local lender’s stock for decades.
The Nasdaq posted a congratulatory message about the new retail location on its famous circular electronic display tower facing Times Square in midtown Manhattan.
The grand opening for the branch at 9403 Highway 78, near the Ingleside development, was held Nov. 7. It capped what Bank of South Carolina CEO Fleetwood Hassell called “several years of planning and eager anticipation.”
“We believe this site to be an incredible hub of economic activity,” he added. “Our bank is proud to anchor this new Financial Center and to participate in and promote its growth."
The brick-and-mortar foray into North Charleston was announced in early 2014, but the deal got held up by various delays. In the interim, the surrounding area has taken off, including an influx of residents and small and medium-size businesses.
The Charleston-based bank later revised its original long-term lease with Charlotte-based developer Tribek Properties Inc., increasing its space in the two-story building to 10,000 square feet from 7,000.
The Bank of South Carolina, which opened its doors in 1987, has four other branches in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.
Lutton leaves
A few weeks after an ownership shakeup at the Roper St. Francis health care system, the chief executive who had been overseeing its four area hospitals has checked out.
News that Lorraine Lutton would be leaving her local post came hand-in-hand with the announcement that Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health would be taking on the majority stake in Roper. Up to this point, Bon Secours had owned 27 percent.
A Roper spokesman confirmed that Lutton's last day was Nov. 8, about three weeks after the ownership change was announced. A replacement, interim or otherwise, hadn't yet been named as of late last week.
Lutton is transitioning to a new job as market operations executive at Bon Secours Mercy Health starting at the first of the year. It's unclear where she will be based.
Lutton started as Roper's chief executive in November 2016, following the retirement of David Dunlap, who had led the system for 13 years.
With about 5,500 workers, the big health care provider is the Charleston region's second-largest private-sector employer, behind Boeing Co. It operates 668 patient beds at its Charleston, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and newly opened Goose Creek hospitals.
On rooftops
Charleston's ongoing discussion about rooftop bars and new rules to govern them has expanded to include other outdoor venues that may generate loud noise, Mayor John Tecklenburg explained at last week's City Council meeting.
Watering holes with patios or other areas where recorded music, live bands and crowds may cause disruptive noise have been brought into the discussion, and city staffers have been considering other parts of the city beyond the peninsula. Among them: Daniel Island and the Avondale area of West Ashley.
Staffers are also looking into how to coordinate with the Department of Livability and Tourism, planning director Jacob Lindsey told City Council.
Lindsey said they plan to reconvene the city's hotel task force once the recommendations are ready, most likely in December. The group had originally proposed a ban on rooftop bars at future hotels as part of the updated accommodations ordinance.
That suggestion was scrapped, but the task force has continued to work on developing rooftop bar regulations, with the addition of a couple new members representing the King Street bar Uptown Social and the commercial real estate investor and developer The Beach Co.
From outer space
If any coastal residents saw something unusual falling from the sky last week, it wasn't a UFO. More likely, it was part of the latest Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace firm.
A Falcon 9 carrying 60 satellites for Musk's planned global internet service Starlink lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 11. Its booster rocket landed on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You a few minutes later in the Atlantic Ocean off the Charleston coast.
A video of the launch — it's at youtu.be/pIDuv0Ta0XQ — shows the booster landing on the autonomous ship, which is named for one of the starships in science fiction author Iain M. Banks' novel "The Player of Games," shortly after the 28-minute mark.
The satellites launched last week join 60 others that were launched in May. SpaceX says 1,440 of the flat-panel satellites will be needed to provide internet service worldwide — something SpaceX says can be accomplished by 2020.
Starlink could be up and running for parts of the United States after six launches. It will compete with other satellite broadband networks being created by companies such as Amazon and Telesat.
Winter break
It's not quite as easy for ski-bums, Broncos fans and other travelers to fly between Denver and Charleston as it once was. The reason: The number of nonstop flights were trimmed to one from from three last week.
Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines ended their seasonal service between the Mile High City and the Holy City on Wednesday.
That leaves United Airlines with a lock on the uninterrupted Colorado route over the winter.
Southwest announced in October it will bring back its service to the Centennial State in April while Denver-based Frontier is mulling a return, but has not provided a definitive timeframe.
"We’re evaluating a resumption date in summer 2020," spokesman Zach Kramer said.
Southwest led the parade of nonstop carriers catering to the Colorado capital in 2016. Frontier followed in 2018 while United launched daily Denver service earlier this year in June.
Branching out
An Alabama-based bank that set up shop in Charleston nearly five years ago has cast its eye on the downtown Flowertown area while also adding a local business entrepreneur to its main board.
ServisFirst filed an application last month with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Atlanta office to establish a brick-and-mortar foothold in downtown Summerville. The proposed branch location is 100 S. Main St., Suite 1, near Hutchinson Square.
Birmingham-based ServisFirst expanded to South Carolina in early 2015, when it entered the Charleston market with a five-year plan to reach $300 million in assets. Its regional offices and only retail branch in the state are in the Cigar Factory on the peninsula.
Separately, the bank’s parent recently announced the election of Chris Mettler to its main board of directors. He’s been on ServisFirst’s South Carolina board since 2017.
Mettler founded two financial technology businesses, CompareCards and SnapCap, which were both sold to Charlotte-based LendingTree in deals that were valued at a minmum of $97 million.
He’s since launched Sovereign Co., a Beaufain Street startup that uses artificial intelligence and a technology called Pebble to analyze consumer marketing data. To boot, he's been a minority owner of the Miami Marlins baseball club since 2017 along with names like retired New York Yankees standout shortstop Derek Jeter.
“With his strength in business and formidable background in digital marketing analytics, Chris will be a valuable asset to ServisFirst Bancshares’ shareholders and customers,” CEO Tim Broughton said in a written statement.