Bank of South Carolina

Provided/The Bank of South Carolina Corp.

The Bank of South Carolina wrapped up what it called a record year with a modest decline in its fourth quarter profit compared to the last three months of 2018.

The lender's publicly traded parent company said its earnings for the October-December period dipped 1.8 percent to $1.77 million.

For the full year, net income climbed almost 6 percent from 2018 to $7.32 million, or $1.31 on a per-share basis, helped by demand for home loans.

"Building on the previous year's success, 2019 was another record year for the Bank of South Carolina," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a prepared statement. "Strong margins, coupled with a much-improved contribution from our mortgage operation, resulted in returns with which we are pleased."

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


The 2019 fourth quarter included the completion of the bank's long-planned North Charleston branch, its first brick-and-mortar expansion in about a decade.

The new office at 9403 U.S. Highway 78 in the Ingleside development was announced in 2014. A grand opening was held in early November. 

The Bank of South Carolina's four other retail offices are in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott