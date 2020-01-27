The Bank of South Carolina wrapped up what it called a record year with a modest decline in its fourth quarter profit compared to the last three months of 2018.
The lender's publicly traded parent company said its earnings for the October-December period dipped 1.8 percent to $1.77 million.
For the full year, net income climbed almost 6 percent from 2018 to $7.32 million, or $1.31 on a per-share basis, helped by demand for home loans.
"Building on the previous year's success, 2019 was another record year for the Bank of South Carolina," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a prepared statement. "Strong margins, coupled with a much-improved contribution from our mortgage operation, resulted in returns with which we are pleased."
The 2019 fourth quarter included the completion of the bank's long-planned North Charleston branch, its first brick-and-mortar expansion in about a decade.
The new office at 9403 U.S. Highway 78 in the Ingleside development was announced in 2014. A grand opening was held in early November.
The Bank of South Carolina's four other retail offices are in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.