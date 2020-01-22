The post-holiday shakeout of underperforming stores continues with Banana Republic leaving downtown Charleston and J.C. Penney shuttering another South Carolina location.

The moves come after home decor purveyor Pier 1 Imports announced it will darken its North Charleston store by late February and about 450 others across the nation.

San Francisco-based Banana Republic, part of Gap Inc., will close its last non-outlet shop in the Charleston area on Sunday at 249 King St., according to signs in the windows. A sale is underway to move merchandise off the shelves.

"We always evaluate our store fleet to ensure we have the right stores in the right locations to best serve our customers’ needs," Gap spokeswoman Amanda Garrett said. "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one."

The departure comes two years after the clothing store pulled out of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

The move will leave Banana Republic with an outlet store in Tanger Outlets in North Charleston and one regular store in South Carolina in Greenville. The chain operates other outlet stores in the Palmetto State in Bluffton, Gaffney and the Myrtle Beach area.

Up the coast, struggling retailer J.C. Penney is darkening its Myrtle Beach Mall location.

The Plano, Texas-based company will close its store at 10177 N. Kings Highway by April 24, according to spokeswoman Kristen Bennett. It's one of six the big-box department store chain is darkening across the U.S. The store at Coastal Grand Mall will remain open.

"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio," Bennett said. "It’s never easy to close a store; however, we feel this is a necessary business decision."

Other J.C. Penney locations closing are in Missoula, Mont.; Valley Stream, N.Y,; Raleigh, N.C.; Akron, Ohio; and Tulsa, Okla.

Plans to redevelop Myrtle Beach Mall, anchored by Bass Pro Shops, Belk and AMC Theaters, are in the works. The mall also is losing its Bath & Body Works and Hallmark stores. The bath store will close Saturday while the card shop will remain open until Feb. 22.

J.C. Penney's latest round of closings come after the company reported a 7.5 percent decline in 2019 holiday sales at stores open at least a year.

Last year, J.C. Penney closed 27 stores, including its Greenwood location in South Carolina. After the Myrtle Beach shop turns out the lights, the company will have 11 stores in the Palmetto State.

J.C. Penney closed its Citadel Mall store in West Ashley in 2017. It has been transformed into an outpatient center for the Medical University of South Carolina. The retailer still operates one store in the Charleston area in Northwoods Mall.

More pie

Just in time for the upcoming National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Paisano's Pizza is launching its third restaurant in the Charleston area this week.

The diner in the Publix-anchored Queensborough Shopping Center off Anna Knapp and Johnnie Dodds boulevards will welcome customers at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1151 Queensborough Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. It's open until midnight.

Paisano's offers other locations on Camp Road on James Island and Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

Branching out

A Charleston-area restaurant is opening a new location in Charlotte by month's end one year after announcing an expansion into the Queen City.

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit will welcome customers at 7 a.m. Jan. 31 at 327 W. Tremont Ave., Suite B, in The Penrose, an apartment community in the South End area of Charlotte.

The business has two locations in Charleston and one in Atlanta. It serves breakfast, lunch and late-night treats, including hot biscuits, pimento cheese sandwiches and pantry items.

The new 1,350-square-foot shop will offer a special biscuit for the Queen City. It’s called the Queen Bee, a sweet potato biscuit with honey and turbinado sugar.

Coming back

Brown Dog Deli closed its restaurant at 225 Calhoun St. in May last year, but it will soon reopen.

The restaurant recently applied for an on-premise alcohol license at 225 Calhoun St. An opening date has not been set, but look it welcome diners in a couple of weeks or so, according to a restaurant worker at the deli's location at 40 Broad St.

On the easel

An art gallery once located in downtown Summerville can now be found in the growing Nexton community just north of the Dorchester County town.

Art on the Square is open at 420 Nexton Square Drive in Nexton Square Shopping Center next to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, just off U.S. Highway 17-A at Brighton Park Boulevard. It was previously called Art Central at 130 Central Ave. in Summerville before closing last July.

Director Laura Cody said the new expanded site includes 30 artists, eight of them owners and the rest as renters. The former location featured 13 artists. The new site is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

New leases

The Juice Joint recently leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 557 Belle Station Blvd. in Mount Pleasant from Belle Station Company LLC while Dog Training Now Charleston leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 3377 S. Morgan's Point Road, Suite 401, also in Mount Pleasant, from Buck Investments, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.

Getting fit

The grand opening of The Club at Longevity Fitness Charleston is set for Feb. 3 for the new members-only venue on the third floor at 163 Rutledge Ave. near the Medical University of South Carolina.

The upscale club is located within Longevity Fitness Charleston. An annual club pass will cost $1,320 for non-members and $1,140 to $1,260 for gold and silver members. A monthly pass option will be available for $125 per month.

Flood of savings

West Ashley fishing and lifestyle clothing maker Flood Tide Co. Apparel is hosting an end-of-season sale and providing snacks and drinks Friday and Saturday.

The event runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1727 Pineview Road, off Wappoo Road.

With discounts on t-shirts hats up to 75 percent, the sale is in-store only.