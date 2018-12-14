A longtime Charleston-area restaurant shut off its burners one last time Thursday without much prior notice and little fanfare.
Banana Cabana at 1130 Ocean Blvd. on the Isle of Palms closed after 27 years of serving burgers, pizzas and frozen cocktails.
The beachfront restaurant announced its closing on Facebook Thursday.
"After 27 memorable years, it is with a heavy heart that Banana is closing its doors today," according to the posting.
"We have enjoyed serving the island and travelers far and near. Thank you to all of our patrons for your support and for all of the moments you have shared with us. Please remember to support local businesses. We will always carry a piece of you in our hearts," the posted concluded.
Owner Gary Hart told Charleston TV station WCIV he was ready to semi-retire and get out of the business. He also said it was difficult to find reliable help in Charleston's bustling restaurant environment with the tight labor market.
Hart did not immediately respond for further comment Friday.