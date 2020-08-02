Back-to-school shoppers may not crowd SC stores on tax-free weekend amid pandemic

South Carolina will once again offer a break on taxes on a bevy of back-to-school items from clothing and computers to pencils and printers.

But the usual crowds might not be in the stores this year to take advantage of the three-day, tax-free weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The threat from the coronavirus has affected just about every facet of life this year, including shopping habits.

Kenyetta Doctor and husband Eddie of Summerville usually participate in the annual event, now in its 21st year in the Palmetto State, but they don't plan to be among those trying to save a few bucks next weekend.

"A lot of people might be out, and we don't want to be in that," she said from behind a mask after helping her daughter, Victoria, a rising sophomore at Ashley Ridge High School, pick out some back-to-school items from a local Walmart.

Erin Gobel of West Ashley reiterated Doctor's remarks, saying she won't be out shopping next weekend either.

"I don't want to be in the crowds," Gobel said, also wearing a face covering while looking over binders and other school supplies at Target at Citadel Mall with her daughter, Ellison, who's going into the seventh grade at First Baptist School of Charleston.

Susie Schaffer of Wadmalaw won't be out among those trying to save a few dollars either.

"I generally like it like this — calm," the face-covered Schaffer said while her sixth grade daughter, Grace, who goes to Charleston Collegiate School on Johns Island, stocked a cart with binders, notebooks, glue, paper and assorted other school-related items.

Online shift

They are not alone in their wariness to venture into big promotional events during a pandemic.

In-store shopping is expected to be down in every category, be it department, discount or outlet stores, according to a recent survey sanctioned by the National Retail Federation. About half of all shoppers plan to buy more items online, and clothing sales are expected to dip slightly this year, the study found.

"With consumers cautious about how much time they spend out in public, there is likely to be less going store to store to comparison shop this year,” said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy at Prosper Insights, which conducted the survey for the trade group.

"College shoppers, in particular, may be planning to choose just one or two places to pick up the items they need rather than browsing at multiple locations," Rist said. "And college students beyond their first year may already have most of the big purchases that they need."

Shoppers' physical absence during tax-free weekend doesn't mean sales will be down. Those like Gobel and Schaffer plan to do some shopping online, either with retailers with local brick-and-mortar locations or with those out-of-state, especially for items such as uniforms.

The federation projects spending will be higher than ever, with parents reaching for computers and electronic gadgets as they anticipate some classes may be held online from home during the pandemic.

For the first time, combined K-12 and college spending is expected to top $100 billion, up from last year's nearly $81 billion.

Parents with children in elementary school through high school say they plan to spend an average $789 per family, topping the previous record of $697 they said they would spend last year. Spending is expected to approach $34 billion, up from $26.2 billion last year and breaking the record of $30.3 billion set in 2012.

The Doctors, from Summerville, don't plan to shell out anywhere near the projected average outlay of close to $800, saying this year's spending may be less than half that amount.

Schaffer, too, said she doesn't expect to spend a great deal, unless she decides to buy a computer for herself for work. She has a son who is a sophomore at Clemson University, but she said he already has most of what he needs for the new school year.

For the average family with college students, the National Retail Federation's survey found spending will be about $1,059 on education supplies, which would top last year’s record of $977.

In all, college spending is expected to total $67.7 billion, up from $54.5 billion last year and breaking the record of $55.3 billion set in 2018.

"By any measure, this is an unprecedented year with great uncertainty, including how students will get their education this fall, whether they are in kindergarten or college," said Matthew Shay, the group's CEO.

"Most parents don’t know whether their children will be sitting in a classroom or in front of a computer in the dining room, or a combination of the two," Shay said. "But they do know the value of an education and are navigating uncertainty and unknowns so that students are prepared."

The group, in its annual survey, found 55 percent of shoppers believe students of all ages will take at least some of their classes at home this fall. And for those expecting students to be home, 72 percent believe they will need to buy computers, home furnishings and other school supplies.

Laptops, speakers, headphones, flash drives, printers, calculators and furnishings such as desks and chairs could be big sellers this year, the retail trade group said.

Sales gimmick?

The sales tax holiday generally saves taxpayers between $2 million and $3 million, and with many turning to click-and-order purchases to avoid being around a lot of people during the coronavirus pandemic, sales on qualified online items also will receive the tax credit, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

The state agency is aware of the shift in shopping and appears to be encouraging purchases through the click of a button this year.

"In these difficult times, tax-free weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses," DOR director Hartley Powell said in a statement announcing this year's event.

He went on to add, "Don't forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website."

But not everyone is on board with the "benefits" of a tax-free weekend, still held in 16 states, 14 of them participating in August.

The Washington-based Tax Foundation calls it "a political gimmick" that shifts shopping patterns and helps high-end shoppers more than those who really need it.

"Sales tax holidays do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases," according to a new report by the nonprofit group's policy analyst Janelle Cammenga. "The evidence (including a 2017 study by Federal Reserve researchers) shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases."