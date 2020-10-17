Awendaw and McClellanville: Settling into and seeking solace in natural surroundings

Last year at this time, the small communities of Awendaw and McClellanville were doing well in terms of growth and sales. As North Mount Pleasant added more new construction homes, commercial developments, retail shops and eateries, Awendaw didn’t seem as “far out” as it once did. Quite the contrary, it seemed just about right for those who wanted an unhurried pace within an easy drive to what its larger neighbor, Mount Pleasant, provides.
McClellanville, a historic coastal fishing village, is further north on Highway 17. A 15-minute drive from Awendaw, the route to it is right off of Highway17 down beautifully treed roads. When you reach main street, you not only feel a sense of peace, but a feeling of history.
David Kent of The Real Buyer’s Agent said of the clients who gravitate to these communities, “The clients I’ve worked with want access to water, larger lots, fewer neighborhood restrictions and less congestion.”
An expert of land development, having overseen large developments on Kiawah Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and North Charleston, Kent said that the only thing hindering further developments such as multifamily is a public wastewater management system. “Much of the land has a lower density than Mount Pleasant,” he said. “Price points for single family dwelling have a broad range – from $189,900 to $2.395 million.”
If you talk to those who live there, low development is the very reason they choose to live in these communities.
Less dense – another new normal?
Since COVID-19, these areas are busier in terms of sales. Out-of-state buyers, as well as local ones are looking to low-key, land spacious places to live. Awendaw and McClellanville satisfies that need, and more. The fact that one can be surrounded by nature, protected land and awe-inspiring river, marsh and intracoastal views make living even more idyllic.
“Sales in Awendaw have dramatically increased this year,” said Scott Liipfert of The Cassina Group. “There has been a 100 percent increase in the 29429 zip code compared to last year. The Awendaw area has also seen a sharp decrease in days on market, dipping to an average of only 77 days in 2020, compared to 112 days in 2019.”
I took a drive out to both communities – they are a mixture of old and new, with a focus on preservation and a close connection – to neighbors and nature.
Awendaw
Awendaw’s town proper is 15 miles north of Mount Pleasant’s Towne Centre on Highway 17. According to 2018’s Census Bureau data, the population is 1,424 residents – the population density in Awendaw is 19 percent lower than South Carolina.
The preserve
The first stop was a development called the Sewee Preserve. Traveling north and about seven miles from Towne Centre, take a right onto Sewee Preserve Road. The road leads to the gated community. Once you enter the grand gates, you feel as if you are deep in the country. Quiet blankets the area. To my right a horse was grazing on a massive field. A rustic cabin structure sat on the shores of a large lake. Sewee Preserve is limited to only 30, two-plus acre homesites.
“It might just be too secluded, too private and restful,” Fudgy Braham of Harbourtowne Real Estate joked. “If deer, turkeys, birds and other wildlife fit in with your morning coffee, this is the perfect place. Sewee is now being discovered and there is new home construction underway on several lots, with more planned.”
Brabham lists a 3,774 square foot elevated home for $1.499,999 million at 4033 Longmarsh Road. The pea-gravel winding drive takes you back to the home and property. Hardwood plank floors and 10-foot ceilings are on the main level. The views out back are in a word, beautiful — vast, serene marsh scapes. Wake up and retire to those views in the large, main-level master suite. Upstairs are three other bedrooms and two baths.
Off the open living and entertaining spaces – kitchen, family and dining rooms is an enormous screened-in porch with a wood-burning fireplace. There’re also double gas fireplaces inside on the main floor. Think elegant farmhouse with every modern convenience. The chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinets, and a large wood island.
“You just do not get to see many homesites that are smack in the middle of such a beautiful Lowcountry setting with all the truly Lowcountry experiences at your backdoor,” Brabham said. “The seller who is an avid hunter, has a turkey that comes to his garage daily for his meal. You may think this is a little far out, but just four or five years ago, we thought the same about Highway 41 neighborhoods. Sewee Preserve is just a wonderful place to live.”
Liipfert agrees. “This 400-acre conservation development is dedicated to preserving the serenity and natural beauty of the Lowcountry,” he said. “The waterfront community overlooks Copahee Sound and has a host of amenities for residents. There is a community center, garden, multiple fire pits, equestrian facilities, a 50-acre freshwater lake and it’s perfectly positioned in Awendaw.”
Liipfert’s listing is at 4169 Longmarsh Road lists for $2 million. The custom-built home has panoramic, long views of Capers Island and the Intercostal Waterway. Elevated with an open floor plan, it has wood beams, a stone gas fireplace, extra-wide Castle Combe oil finished floors and ten-foot ceilings.
“The home is LEEDS certified, has solar panels and low-maintenance landscaping,” said Liipfert. “There is a full front porch, screen rear porch, second floor deck, stone patio and a large yard that abuts the marsh.”
The village
My next stop was Awendaw Village, about a mile north from Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Taking a right into the Village, you get a sense of upscale suburbia with a rural-like feel. Though it’s right off the highway, the community is set far back, with trees, a large pond, pavilion and bridge in the middle of the homes and lots. Sea shell shaped roadways are part of its personality. Traffic noise is buffeted.
Built by Cline Homes, the homes will be situated over 100 acres. There will be 41 homes within Awendaw Village and lots are sizeable – from .5 to .8 acres. All of them back up to a green space that will never be developed. There are plans in the works for boat storage. Eventually the neighborhood will be a gated one. Phase One has 14 home sites and prices range from the high $600,000s to the $800,000s.
I toured one at 1090 Reserve Lane last week, and it’s now contingent. The home, the “Mulberry” plan, has over 3,500 square feet, four bedrooms and three and a half baths. It was with Carolina One Real Estate’s John Sweeney, with a list price of $789,000.
Open, with 10-foot ceilings and large windows, light poured in and green views surrounded the entertaining and living spaces. The large kitchen was cooking show cool – with so much counter space and storage – and the added benefit of a pass-through small butler’s pantry room/space that connected the kitchen to the dining room. The white quartz countertops looked like veined marble. To the left of the enormous island was a family breakfast space. A fireplace is part of the living/family room. Pocket doors appeared here and there, and wide-plank white oak floors ran throughout the main level. It read: Upscale modern with just the right amount of Lowcountry style. The master suite was on the main level, with a ship-lapped feature wall and a bath with shower, soaking tub, dual vanities and his/her closets. Upstairs were three bedrooms, two baths and a flex space with French doors – perfect for a media room or home office.
“With the exponential growth that Mount Pleasant has seen over the last few years, it was inevitable that similar growth would continue north into Awendaw,” said Sweeney. “The notion of Awendaw being too far out has become a thing of the past.”
The Roper Hospital, Costco and Wando High School are six miles away. “In an era where density is king in the world of new construction, Awendaw Village is truly an outlier where there is more green space than actual building sites,” he said.
Francis Marion National Forest, the Paradise Island Boat Landing, See Wee Outpost and Awendaw Green are all about a mile away, give or take.
“We are seeing a large uptick in buyers who are now expanding their search to Awendaw,” Sweeney said. “Larger homesites, preserved natural beauty and a wide price range are why many are choosing the area. Awendaw is still a great value, similar homes just a few miles away sell for hundreds of thousands more.”
The community offers ten floorplans, ranging in size from 2,400 to over 3,500 square feet. According to their website on October 14, there were two homes and six homesites available.
McClellanville
McClellanville is about 11 miles north of Awendaw. Taking a right onto North Pickney Street off of 17, you’ll be in the heart of it in about five minutes.
“Home and land inventory are definitely starting to tighten in McClellanville,” said Daniel Bates of MCVL Realty. “There are currently only 12 homes for sale here.”
That was as of October 12, so that number could very well have changed. There are 50 vacant lots for sale. Bates said that a $75,000 budget gives a buyer three lots to choose from those 50 lots.
“McClellanville has always had a backlog of buyers waiting in the wings for the right property,” he said.
Bates’ listing at 1544 Palmer’s Bridge Road is the quintessential country cabin style and lists for $329,000. Sitting on nearly an acre, the three bed, three bath home has a downstairs master, a wood-burning fireplace and it’s adjacent to Francis Marion National Forest.
He and fellow real estate friend, Allston Leland of The Leland Company, both live and work here. “An ancestor of mine came here in the 1850s and started the first general store,” Leland said. “My cousin put it well – in the long run, the town’s isolation was for the best for while the benefits of progress had often eluded them, so had the pitfalls, and what remains, even today, is a relative charm and quiet.”
Quiet and charm are off-the-charts here. Even on the rainy, foggy day I visited, main street – though not as busy as during “normal” times was the same. There’s something comforting about that.
“We’ve lived in a few different neighborhoods around town but settled down on the same road I grew up on,” Bates said. “I have three kids and it’s amazing to see them living pretty much the same life I did – riding bikes, playing in the woods and creek and attending the same school. Where else in America can you say something like that?”
Bates touted their latest luxury – a Dollar General Store. “It sounds hokey, but we can get bread and milk without driving to Mount Pleasant. There are a few more restaurants, a few more paved streets, and a few more docks and houses. But, overall, it is the same ‘village’ I grew up in.”
Leland said a wealth of history about McClellanville is found in the town’s Village Museum. The small non-profit museum is on the main drag, open to the public from 11 am. to 3 p.m., in compliance with South Carolina DHEC guidelines for COVID-19. “Anyone interested in learning more about McClellanville and the St. James Santee area – this is the place,” he said.
A wide price range exists here -- a three-bedroom, two bath home starts in the $300,000s, while others can go up to $500,000. Deep-water properties are fetching $800,000 and up.
Leland’s listing at 544 Romain Road is located right on Jeremy Creek, a photographer’s dream scene. Three sets of double glass doors give one incredible views of the creek. The owner, a collector of various hardwoods, used them throughout the home. The four bed, three bath home lists for $899,000.
Bates commented that he doesn’t think lower inventory in other areas is driving buyers to McClellanville.
“The buyers we work with simply want to get out of the hustle and bustle of city life in exchange for some peace and quiet,” said Bates. “We have more buyers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston than out of state. A lot of those may be out-of-state transfers, but everybody is escaping the city life.”
The pandemic spurred some changes. Home sales slowed in the midst of it, but land sales picked up.
“McClellanville’s authentic and wholesome environment sets it apart,” said Bates. “The town began this way over 150 years ago and this sleepy little fishing village is slower paced. You can’t have urban sprawl when there is a 15-mile radius of federally protected land around you. Resisting change is harder work, and it’s a battle we fight every day. Since the pandemic, people are reevaluating their lives and prioritizing quality of life over convenience,” he said.
Though buying a pound of fresh shrimp for $8.99 from the docks off Jeremy Creek at Carolina Seafoods is most definitely convenient, and highly recommended.
***
ONLINE: To view more photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/real_estate.
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.