Average wages for workers in Charleston did not keep up with inflation over past decade

The amount of money that workers in Charleston take home each year has not kept up with inflation over the past decade, even as the cost of living in the city and surrounding region has exploded.

The overall income that an average worker pocketed from jobs in Charleston did increase from 2010 to 2019, but when inflation is factored in, the data shows laborers in the city are making less money than they were in the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession.

City officials calculated the average and median wages in the city using numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau in order to get a better understanding of how the pay for teachers, medical professionals, construction crews, hotel employees, restaurant staffers and other workers has changed in recent years.

The information is being released as part of Charleston's new comprehensive plan, which lays out strategies for the city's leaders through 2030.

The data the city analyzed shows the average annual wage for all of the workers in Charleston increased from roughly $39,960 in 2010 to $47,800 in 2019. And over that same time period, the median annual income for workers in the city increased from roughly $31,824 to $37,440.

That may seem like a significant boost to workers' incomes, but those numbers are deceiving on their own. Once inflation is factored in, it shows the people who make up Charleston's labor force actually lost money.

The average wage earner in Charleston lost $950 in real income from December 2010 to December 2019 based on inflation. And the median wage earner saw their annual spending power drop by roughly $129.

"It's important to see how things evolved over the past five to 10 years," Christopher Morgan, a city planning director told Charleston's Planning Commission in May. "Our wage level is increasing, but we would love to see this increase faster and more broadly."

The lack of wage growth over the past decade is more startling when you consider that Charleston is now the second most expensive metro area in the Southeast.

The cost of living in the Charleston area is now more expensive than Atlanta, Asheville, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Richmond and Jacksonville, according to additional data presented in the city's comprehensive plan. The only large metro area in the region that is more expensive is Washington, D.C.

City officials are monitoring wages because the amount of money that workers earn on average plays into some of the biggest problems facing Charleston. The lack of wage growth in the city, for instance, directly affects Charleston's affordable housing crisis and the number of people struggling with those costs.

Rent and mortgage prices in Charleston have skyrocketed in recent years. And when wages don't keep up with those costs, it can cause more people to be placed in unaffordable housing, meaning they are spending more than 30 percent of their annual income on an apartment or home.

To understand the burden being placed on workers in Charleston, consider how much money the average person in the city is spending on housing and transportation costs. Data collected by the city suggests the average Charleston resident is shelling out around $3,018 per month — roughly $36,216 per year — for housing and expenses such as gas, bus fares, car repairs and vehicle insurance.

The city's analysis of wages over the past decade comes at an important time for Charleston and its economy. There is a debate in South Carolina and across the country right now about low-wage occupations, especially in the tourism and hospitality industries that were decimated by COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners in those sectors have openly complained in recent months about their inability to find workers to fill job openings in their kitchens, offices and hotel lobbies. Many blamed those problems on the extra $300 per month in federal unemployment benefits that were provided to jobless workers earlier this year.

Joey Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina, said it's too early to tell whether those temporary labor shortages will result in significant wage increases over the coming years.

Many business owners who are trying to attract employees, Von Nessen said, are offering signing bonuses and other fringe benefits instead of increasing wages, which can become more permanent costs for those companies.

It is likely going to take a more "persistent" labor shortage, Von Nessen said, in order to convince business owners that they need to increase pay to attract the necessary workforce. But he's unsure when, or if, that tipping point will occur.

Von Nessen pointed out that Charleston and the rest of South Carolina had a historically tight employment market in 2018 and 2019, and yet average wages in the city only climbed from roughly $46,200 to roughly $47,800 during that time. The average food-and-beverage employee in Charleston was still earning less than $12 per hour at the end of 2019.

Wage levels in Charleston are going to be vital for city officials to monitor in the next couple of years, Von Nessen said. The economic forces at play, he added, will affect everything from business operations to people's quality of life.