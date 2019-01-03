A United Kingdom-based automotive supplier is expanding its Charleston-area manufacturing operations with a new facility in Berkeley County, state economic development officials said Thursday.
VTL Precision — which develops and builds engine, transmission and turbocharger components — will invest $8.2 million in the new site at the Crowfield Corporate Center in Goose Creek. The new plant joins existing operations at Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston and will create 10 jobs.
"For more than 11 years, we have supported the automotive manufacturing industry in South Carolina and watched the region and industry flourish," Chris Elliott, co-founder and chief operating officer of VTL Group, said in a statement. "Our expansion demonstrates VTL's commitment to serving our global automotive suppliers from a South Carolina base."
VTL Precision is a venture of VTL Group, a privately-owned company with manufacturing sites in Europe, India and North America. The company's headquarters are in Huddersfield, England. Its customers include automakers like Toyota and Mazda as well as parts producers such as BorgWarner and Cummins.
The company is part of a growing South Carolina automotive sector that includes new Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans campuses in the Charleston area and BMW's largest manufacturing site in the Upstate. the $27 billion-a-year industry generates 61,000 jobs statewide.