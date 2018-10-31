A longtime soup-salad-and-sandwich spot at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is off the menu.

A sign on the door at Atlanta Bread Co. said the franchise location is permanently closed. No one answered the phone at the restaurant this week.

The space suddenly went dark early last week, according to a shopping center spokeswoman, who called the corner space a “great location” that the leasing company hopes to fill as soon as possible

Atlanta Bread was announced as one of the original tenants at Towne Centre 20 years ago next month.

A spokeswoman for the casual dining chain said a different franchise operator plans to open in a nearby location and that details will be announced later.