AT&T service restored in SC after reports of widespread outages

AT&T said it restored service Monday afternoon in South Carolina, several hours after wireless telephone customers in major areas of the state were experiencing outages.
Downdetector.com said a surge of problems were being reported in the morning in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.
AT&T said in a brief written statement that service was up and running again by about 2 p.m.
“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure," the company said. "We apologize for the inconvenience.”