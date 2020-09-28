You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

AT&T service restored in SC after reports of widespread outages

  • Updated
AT&T workers on strike (copy) (copy)

AT&T is one of South Carolina's largest telephone carriers. File/AP 

AT&T said it restored service Monday afternoon in South Carolina, several hours after wireless telephone customers in major areas of the state were experiencing outages.

Downdetector.com said a surge of problems were being reported in the morning in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.

AT&T said in a brief written statement that service was up and running again by about 2 p.m.

“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure," the company said. "We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News