Charleston's NBC affiliate is back on the air for AT&T television subscribers after a nearly two-month blackout over programming fees.
The telecommunications giant and station owner Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced Thursday that they reached a new multi-year agreement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The deal allows AT&T to retransmit content that flow through Nexstar-owned stations on its DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV services.
The contractual stalemate started on July 3, after the previous retransmission agreement expired. Access to the local CW network also was blacked out. The dispute was over how much AT&T would pay Nexstar for the rights to access the programming.
The companies said in a joint statement that they "regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized."
Dallas-based Nexstar bought WCBD-TV in Mount Pleasant from Media General Inc. in 2016. It owns stations in 97 U.S. markets.