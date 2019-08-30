AT&T workers on strike (copy)

AT&T owns DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV. File/AP

Charleston's NBC affiliate is back on the air for AT&T television subscribers after a nearly two-month blackout over programming fees.

The telecommunications giant and station owner Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced Thursday that they reached a new multi-year agreement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal allows AT&T to retransmit content that flow through Nexstar-owned stations on its DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV services.

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


The contractual stalemate started on July 3, after the previous retransmission agreement expired. Access to the local CW network also was blacked out. The dispute was over how much AT&T would pay Nexstar for the rights to access the programming.

The companies said in a joint statement that they "regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized." 

Dallas-based Nexstar bought WCBD-TV in Mount Pleasant from Media General Inc. in 2016. It owns stations in 97 U.S. markets.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Tags