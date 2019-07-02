A nationwide service outage Tuesday morning was keeping AT&T customers from calling 911.
Charleston County reported the problem on its Twitter account at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"If you need 9-1-1, call from a landline, a cell phone with a different service provider or call our administrative dispatch line 843-743-7200," the county said.
The county reported the issue was resolved about half an hour later.
The AT&T outage affecting 9-1-1 calls has been resolved. #chsnews— Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) July 2, 2019
The same outage was affecting people's ability to contact emergency services across the country.