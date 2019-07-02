AT&T (copy)
This file photo shows an AT&T logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla. AT&T was dealing with a service outage Tuesday morning that was impacting people's ability to call 911. AP Photo/Alan Diaz

A nationwide service outage Tuesday morning was keeping AT&T customers from calling 911. 

Charleston County reported the problem on its Twitter account at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

"If you need 9-1-1, call from a landline, a cell phone with a different service provider or call our administrative dispatch line 843-743-7200," the county said.

The county reported the issue was resolved about half an hour later.

The same outage was affecting people's ability to contact emergency services across the country.

Reach Mary Katherine Wildeman at 843-937-5594. Follow her on Twitter @mkwildeman.

