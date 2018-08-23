AT&T has donated $5,000 so more students can attend science and math classes aboard the Yorktown.
The Yorktown Foundation announced the donation for scholarships Thursday.
Last year about 40,000 5th-graders from across the state attended an educational program, but students from 20 underserved counties were not able to participate. The donation to the Yorktown Foundation will pay for up 500 more students.
The science and math programs on the Yorktown are provided by Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum’s Institute of History, Science and Technology. The curriculum ties in with state education standards for science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.
"AT&T has long been committed to supporting education and America’s veterans, both central to the mission of the USS Yorktown Foundation," Jack Mitchell, regional director of external affairs for AT&T South Carolina, said in the announcement.
The Yorktown is also the site of a program for older students that uses a flight simulator to teach math and problem-solving. American Airlines, which is hoping for more pilots, has contributed $25,000 toward the Flight Academy. About 4,500 youngsters went through the program last year.
Boeing, which builds its its 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, predicts the need for 637,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.