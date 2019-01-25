Two airlines have delayed at least three flights from Charleston on Friday, when the Federal Aviation Administration said a shortage of air traffic controllers was affecting travel at several East Coast airports.
The FAA blamed the disruptions on a "slight increase in sick leave." Spokesman Gregory Martin said the agency had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.
The staffing shortages were centered at air traffic control centers in Jacksonville, Fla., and in Washington, D.C.
The FAA said safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel and that passengers should check the status of the flights.
LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey were both experiencing delays in takeoffs. Flights also were disrupted at Washington's Reagan National and Philadelphia International, according to reports.
Delta's website showed that flight DL3455 to LaGuardia from Charleston International was scheduled to depart at 12:45 p.m. but it was listed as delayed as of about 11 a.m.
The carrier reported about 200 delays at the New York airport as of Friday morning "as well as other airports in the Northeast region" because of what it called the FAA’s "ground delay program."
"Delta is working to reacommodate customers to their destinations and encourages customers traveling on Friday to check delta.com or the Fly Delta App for their current flight status," the airline said in a written statement.
Also, American Airlines said a 10:41 a.m. flight to Reagan National from Charleston has been pushed back to 2:29 p.m. And a 12:25 departure to Philadelphia is now scheduled to leave at 2:14 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the air travel delays are another symptom of the "federal madness" caused by Republican President Donald Trump, a reference to the 35-day partial federal government shutdown over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump has been briefed about the situation, according to the White House. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement that "we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA."
The delays come as the shutdown, now in its 35th day, threatens to undermine the nation's air travel system. Air traffic controllers and federal security agents have been working without pay since the shutdown began in December, but high absentee rates raise the possibility of long airport lines, or even worse.