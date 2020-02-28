At Charleston's redeveloping Morris Sokol site, what's planned for historic buildings

Plans to reactivate the former Morris Sokol furniture store downtown are making major headway this year.
First, the city granted permission to build the 200-room full-service hotel slated for the site. Now this week, the project got a critical first approval from the city's Board of Architectural Review.
The newly-approved plans outline how developers plan to retain historic facades and structures on that stretch of the 500 block of King St. and show what changes are coming for the site, too.
In addition to the former furniture store, the block-long development area includes two warehouses, a corner building and a historic structure that hosts a Starbucks on its first floor.
The Morris Sokol store was the first piece of that puzzle. It was purchased in 2016 for more than $22 million.
In the years since, owners have been hatching the plans that got their first design approval this week.
They've won the support of the Preservation Society of Charleston and Historic Charleston Foundation. Both organizations spoke on behalf of the project last month when it asked for permission to build 200 hotel rooms.
Each explained how they felt the development meets the city's definition of a "full-service" hotel: plans include street-level retail, dining venues and meeting space.
Mike Shuler, an owner in the partnership that has been working on the redevelopment project for the last five years, said they're planning to add a new alley area that would be accessible from King Street.
The alley will run between the historic structure at 502 King St. and a newly constructed building that will go in a vacant lot that's adjacent to it.
At 502 King, the building will not be changed, Shuler said, just restored.
Aside from some updates to spruce it up, the 1957 showroom facade will also stay.
"We’re preserving a facade that a lot of people thought we were going to take down," Shuler said.
To the left of the showroom, the brick facade that currently covers the building will be removed in order to restore the structure's original facade. Plans submitted to the BAR include a photo from around 1930 showing what the corner building originally looked like before it was covered up in the 1950s.
Shuler said they've been able to identify some existing buildings on the street that have some of the same architectural details as that structure's original facade. Those elements will serve as templates for the recreation of the original facade.
Just behind that corner building is a former Morris Sokol warehouse built around 1940. The building's exterior, which includes some faded furniture store signage, will be preserved.
The only building that will be fully demolished is small warehouse that was built behind 502 King St. in the 1970s.
All of the hotel rooms will be located in the newly-constructed part of the development that will rise behind the existing buildings.
The hotel will reach a maximum of nine floors, but the heights of different parts of the hotel-and-retail complex will vary. Since the development incorporates a few existing buildings and new construction, the plans look more like a collection of connected structures rather than one large building.
Shuler said they have high hopes for the hotel. He compared it to the opening of the Charleston Place Hotel that revived retail activity farther south on King Street in the 1980s.
"Now it's time for the 500 block to come into its own," Shuler said.
The designs will still need two more rounds of "yes" votes from the city's architecture board until they're finalized, so Shuler said he can't say yet when construction work will start.
"I can say we're pursuing this in earnest," he said. "I'm very excited to deliver this project."