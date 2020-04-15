As SC heightens scrutiny of rate hikes, utility barred from charging customers for $500K office

A South Carolina water and sewer company’s attempt to charge its customers nearly $500,000 for its move into posh new offices in downtown Greenville has been roundly rejected by state regulators.

Blue Granite Water Service will have to eat those moving costs, plus about $84,000 in annual rent, after the S.C. Public Service Commission made deep cuts into a massive rate hike the company planned to impose on customers this year.

The commission’s strongly worded ruling, issued April 9, slashes in half the 55 percent rate hike Blue Granite proposed. It sets Blue Granite’s guaranteed profit margin at the lowest rate S.C. utility regulators say they have ever seen and strips out a host of expenses the commission didn’t think customers should pay.

The ruling also illustrates South Carolina’s toughening stance toward power and water utilities in the aftermath of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion fiasco, in which South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper charged their customers billions of dollars for a power plant that was never finished.

The General Assembly is in the process of replacing the seven members of the Public Service Commission who oversaw the V.C. Summer project. State lawmakers also have strengthened the state agency that audits rate hikes and empowered a new consumer advocate to argue on ratepayers’ behalf in cases before the Public Service Commission.

“I really believe that they may understand what their role is now,” state Sen. Dick Harpootlian said of the commission. “And it’s not to be — as we’ve seen sometimes in the past — the protector of the regulated industry, the monopoly. This is a good turn of events.”

Utilities see it differently, noting the industry’s declining view of South Carolina as a friendly place to do business. Blue Granite, which serves 28,300 water and sewer customers in South Carolina’s Midlands and Upstate regions, will appeal the PSC’s decision, company spokesman Dave Wilson said.

“Orders like these from the Public Service Commission are creating a regulatory environment that makes it very difficult for private utilities to invest dollars in this state,” Wilson said, adding that Blue Granite has invested $23 million in system improvements in recent years. “Private investment means jobs, which are critical for our state’s economic future.”

Customer complaints

Blue Granite applied for the $11.7 million rate hike in the fall. News that the increase included money for Blue Granite’s controversial move to new offices, plus employee bonuses in the form of a 65-inch Samsung TV and a 1.15-carat diamond ring, was first reported by the Post and Courier in January.

Those revelations were followed by six public hearings that attracted more than 500 customers in Columbia, Lexington, Irmo, Union, Greenville and York. More than 150 of them signed up to testify before the PSC.

“The witnesses who testified were angry at the size of Blue Granite’s proposed increase,” commissioners wrote in their recent ruling. “They also complained that the proposed rates, when compared to neighboring utilities, were extremely high, and that the flat-rate design used by the Company for its sewer customers was unfair to low-usage customers. The customers testified about poor service, including poor water quality, unresponsive customer service representatives, inaccurate meter readings, billing errors, and unwarranted service cut-offs, among other problems.”

Commissioners said they found the customers’ testimony “both credible and compelling.”

The commission dedicated a section of its written ruling to the costly office move in 2018. The utility moved out of its offices in West Columbia and signed a lease for two floors of a historic building on South Main Street in Greenville. The new offices feature high-end office furniture, large communal spaces and "an overall large footprint relative to the small number of employees," according to previous filings in the case.

Blue Granite previously said it needed to move to Greenville in part because it was struggling to attract and keep talented workers, which it said are more plentiful in the Upstate.

The commission, however, concluded that Blue Granite’s problems attracting employees stem from its poor business reputation as a polluter that charges high water and sewer rates, dating back to before the company changed its name from Carolina Water Service.

“Blue Granite’s customers should not have to pay the costs to upfit the Greenville office, given the move was necessitated by legacy brand problems the Company created,” commissioners wrote.

The commission also rejected Blue Granite’s petition to charge customers for several expenses that lacked documentation justifying their benefit to customers. That included dinners where alcohol was purchased and expensive employee bonuses, such as the TV and diamond ring.

“These were expenses incurred by Blue Granite that were not necessary to provide water and wastewater services and do not provide a benefit to customers,” the PSC wrote.

Crucially, ratepayer advocates say, the PSC also cut into Blue Granite’s future profits.

Cutting into profits

The commission set Blue Granite’s rate of return on equity — essentially a guaranteed profit attached to the utility’s spending — at 7.46 percent, well below the 10.7 percent the utility requested. That alone will save customers about $1.7 million a year, according to the state Office of Regulatory Staff, the agency that audits rate hike requests.

“When you start messing with their rate of return, you really do cut into their bottom line and draw blood,” said environmental attorney Bob Guild, who has argued cases before the PSC for decades. “They are on the right track.”

The commission has long been criticized for being too friendly to utilities.

The PSC approved nine straight rate hikes on SCE&G customers to keep the V.C. Summer project going. Customers were paying about $27 a month more on their power bills for a project that was quietly spiraling toward collapse.

The 2017 abandonment of that project sparked calls for systemic change. State lawmakers have voted incumbent PSC members out of office as they come up for re-election. They strengthened the Office of Regulatory Staff to make it more of a watchdog. They also empowered the Department of Consumer Affairs to intervene in rate hike cases on behalf of ratepayers.

It did so for the first time in the Blue Granite case this spring, pushing for a lower rate of return on equity.

“We’re pretty happy with the result,” Consumer Affairs Director Carri Grube Lybarker said. “We have a simplified role. We’re solely to look at the consumer’s interest.”

Utilities have bristled at the PSC’s new approach.

Regulatory researchers noted in September 2018 that South Carolina’s utility overlords were growing less friendly toward utilities in the aftermath of V.C. Summer.

Last year, after the PSC slashed the profit margins that Duke Energy’s two S.C. utilities can collect from customers in the Palmetto State, Duke CEO Lynn Good expressed her displeasure in an earnings call.

“It’s clear the regulatory and related business environment in South Carolina has changed, and this will affect the investment climate in the state, in our industry and in others,” Good said.

For context, Blue Granite spokesman Wilson said, the company took a similar rate hike request to North Carolina regulators and got about 76 percent of what they wanted.

In South Carolina, Wilson said, regulators approved just 43 percent of Blue Granite's request.