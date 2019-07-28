The proposed married name for two of the Southeast’s largest regional banks is catching some heat in the court of public opinion, not to mention a court of law.

BB&T and SunTrust announced last month they’ll go by Truist once they formally tie the knot, assuming their $28 billion tie-up is approved by shareholders this week.

But the honeymoon is already over for the rebrand, at least on Twitter, where the backlash was both swift and snarky.

"Truist Bank is what happens when you try to please everyone so end up not pleasing anyone. It looks like a typo," opined one commentor.

"Ask your doctor about Truist," quipped another.

A baseball fan fretted over the fate of SunTrust Park, home field of the Atlanta Braves: "I'm sure they focus-grouped this to death, and THIS is what they came up with? Truist? Please tell me it won't be Truist Park. Please tell me this."

American Banker decided to conduct a Twitter poll about the proposed name change. Close to 70 percent of the 1,700 responses were in agreement: They didn't like it.

"Hard sell ahead for BB&T-SunTrust as 'Truist' lands with a thud," the trade publication said in a headline.

BB&T Corp. CEO Kelly King is aware of the lopsided reaction. But he doesn't seem at all swayed by the unfavorable feedback.

"I know some people were kind of scratching their heads on how in the world did you come up with that name, but we — what we really wanted was what we were trying to accomplish in the merger," he said in the bank's quarterly conference call earlier this month.

King tried to explain to bank analysts that he and SunTrust CEO Bill Rogers "didn’t want to be looking backward, we wanted to be looking forward."

"And so in that regard, we wanted a name that speaks to the assets of the companies that reflects a go-forward mentality in terms of growing with our clients, helping our communities become better places to be and, of course, doing a really good job for our shareholders and our associates," he said. "And we think Truist does that. And we think as time goes on and we build the branding around that, we think it will be an outstanding name. We feel very, very good about it."

Announced in February, the merger is the banking industry's biggest since the last recession. It will be felt across South Carolina, where BB&T has about 100 branches and $8.4 billion in deposits. SunTrust has opened about 40 offices and amassed $3 billion in deposits since expanding into the state some 15 years ago.

King has said that the combined company would wring out about $1.6 billion in savings while creating a formidable regional counterweight to what he views as an unhealthy “oligopoly” among bigger, deeper-pocketed rivals.

“We’ll have the scale to be able to be a player,” he said at BB&T's meeting of shareholders in Charleston in the spring.

The lenders went public with their proposed new name and other post-merger details on June 12. The parent company will be called Truist Financial Corp. It will be based in Charlotte and keep a community banking center in BB&T's hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C. It also will maintain a wholesale presence in Atlanta, where SunTrust is headquartered.

The banks hired the consulting firm Interbrand to help craft their new identity based on feedback from employees and customers. They have estimated that thousands of potential names were in the mix, with Truist emerging as the clear winner.

"That was a culmination of an extensive and thoughtful and rigorous process," Rogers, the SunTrust chief, told analysts on July 18.

At least one smaller industry rival from BB&T's home turf thinks they should have done more homework. Truliant Federal Credit Union, a Winston-Salem lender with 32 offices in the Carolinas and Virginia, filed a federal trademark lawsuit days after the new brand was revealed.

“This is a clear infringement on our name, and their proximity to our main business region will confuse consumers and undermine the trust we have built in our institution,” one of Truliant's executives said in a written statement.

As of last week, BB&T and SunTrust had not filed formal responses to the credit union's complaint.

In any event, the time is nearing to embrace or reject Truist. When they meet Tuesday to bless the marriage of the two banks, BB&T and SunTrust shareholders also will be voting to approve the name change.

King, for one, is looking forward, not back, in keeping with the new brand.

"Truist will be, in my view, a great company, and we absolutely believe that our best days are clearly ahead," the BB&T chief executive said.