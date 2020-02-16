As more buy electric vehicles, SC utilities have to prepare to charge them

As more drivers buy or lease cars they can plug in at home, utilities in South Carolina see an opportunity to lead in a emissions-reducing effort that they think could also save money in the long run.

At just about 5,000, the number of electric vehicles on roads in the Palmetto State is tiny compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts. But utilities know that will soon change, and they are already preparing.

Duke Energy asked state regulators in late 2018 for permission to launch a pilot program that would collect charging data from some customers and encourage adoption of electric vehicles.

Now, more than a year after the initial filing, the energy giant is awaiting a decision from regulators at the S.C. Public Service Commission.

Lang Reynolds, director of electric transportation for Charlotte-based Duke, told the commission that Americans are increasingly warming up to the idea of getting behind the wheel of a battery-powered car.

"We're seeing vehicles that go farther, they cost less, and they also appeal to a broader cross-section of the market," Reynolds said.

Meanwhile, battery prices are decreasing, driving down the sticker price for the vehicles.

Also, car manufacturers are adding more electric options to their fleets. Volkswagen, for instance, committed in March to put out 70 new electric models in the next 10 years. Volvo, which opened its only U.S. plant in South Carolina less than two years ago, has said it eventually will offer buyers electric versions of all of its cars.

The Duke program would cost $14.5 million and include a few components, if it's approved. One proposal would give $500 to up to 400 electric vehicle owners to install chargers and share their data to the company for three years. Another would provide rebates for 15 electric school bus purchases in exchange for charging information.

Each project would give Duke a clearer picture of how electric vehicles large and small would affect the power grid.

Philip Jones, president of the Alliance for Transportation Electrification, said during a hearing with South Carolina regulators that "a major change" is coming in transportation in the United States. He also warned that the state isn't as prepared as others that have sunk millions into creating a charging infrastructure and investing in electrified public transportation.

“Keep South Carolina on the map,” Jones said. “Right now, I don’t think you’re on the map because you have not acted.”

Utilities have to be involved in the discussion, Jones said, because they must plan for the higher load demand that more electric vehicles will create.

Dominion Energy, which has been serving a large swath of the state since its purchase of South Carolina Electric & Gas in early 2019, is also working to understand the kind of stresses that electric vehicles will place on the transmission grid.

The Richmond, Va.-based energy company has said it reduced its carbon footprint by half since 2005. Last week, Dominion announced it will aim to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, accelerating goals it had previously pledged to meet.

In August, the company announced a commitment to donate hundreds of school buses in its home state of Virginia, saying "replacing a diesel bus with an electric bus is the equivalent of taking 5.2 cars off the road."

Danny Kassis, Dominion's vice president for customer relations and renewables in South Carolina, said the company is interested in similar initiatives in the Palmetto State, though it hasn't announced any yet. As purchases of electric vehicles ramp up, he said, it will be up to power providers first and foremost to build out the charging infrastructure.

"It makes sense for the utility to lead on it," Kassis said.

Naturally, the utilities stand to gain from customers buying more of what they're selling. The Boston Consulting Group, for example, puts the value of electric vehicle adoption for utilities at between $3 billion to $10 billion per company.

The increased revenue could also offer some relief for customers. A Synapse study of the California market between 2012 and 2017 found as the state's residents have quickly adopted electric vehicles, bills for all ratepayers came down.

In South Carolina, buyers of electricity would save an estimated $600 million from reduced power bills by 2050, according to an analysis by the consulting firm M.J. Bradley & Associates. One reason for the decline is that electric vehicles are typically charged during off-peak hours, when energy is more readily available and cheaper for utilities to provide. Consumers would likely save more if the state promoted the use of electric vehicles and offered incentives, analysts wrote.

Electric bus maker Proterra was one of a handful of companies to file a letter of support for Duke's pilot project with the S.C. Public Service Commission. The company, which is headquartered in California and has a manufacturing plant in Greenville, has deployed its buses in several South Carolina cities, including Greenville, Rock Hill and Clemson.

Eric McCarthy, Proterra's senior vice president of government relations, said local governments and individuals everywhere are catching on to the electrification wave, as the reasons to convert to battery vehicles grow.

Over the last few years, a number of other states have cleared utilities' paths to plan for more electric vehicles to rely on the grid, he said.

"The technology readiness is there, so there’s no reason to wait," McCarthy said. "It’s really time to act."