The line of powerboats parked and shining in the sun at the Charleston Area Convention Center are expected to draw in thousands of buyers and browsers this weekend.
They're also also a sign of prosperous times for the state's boating industry.
The annual Charleston Boat Show shoves off at noon Friday and runs through Sunday at the big North Charleston exhibition venue.
Jim Duncan's father was among the founders of the boat show. His North Charleston-based Duncan's Boats has been around since 1970, the owner said.
Because boating is a luxury, the industry tends to follow the ups and downs of the economy. For Duncan, the recession a decade ago proved to be hard times.
"When the economy goes south, boat dealers are the first to feel it," he said. "And they're often the last to recover."
Those days are long gone, as 2018 marked the seventh consecutive year of growth for the industry, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
Americans bought 280,000 new powerboats last year, compared to 260,000 in 2017, according to the trade group. A new forecast calls for a 4 percent gain in 2019.
Duncan said in the last couple of years, business has been so good that manufacturers have struggled to keep up with demand. Boatmakers are ramping up production now, he said, in anticipation of another strong year.
Thom Dammrich, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, said in a statement that some of the biggest growth has been in the watersports, fishing and pontoon categories.
"Over the past five years, marine manufacturers have put a concerted effort on offering new products that attract consumers with different interests and budgets, bringing out new buyers," he said in the annual report released this month.
The local show brought in more than 11,000 visitors last year, according to event organizer JBM & Associates. About 140 exhibitors are expected to be on hand this weekend, up from 125 in 2018.
The show dates back to 1981, when it was held in the Northwoods Mall parking lot. It was moved later to the convention center and has grown in size every year, said Jacqui Bomar of JBM.
The weather didn't entirely cooperate this year. The middle of the week was rainy, and the wind gusted so much early Thursday that a outdoor tent was blown down and damaged some boats parked nearby. Conditions improved by late morning, allowing exhibitors such as Henry Sikes to get ready.
Sikes, the national sales manager for Walterboro-based boat manufacturer Carolina Composites, said boat shows in the U.S. are typically held early each year to get ahead of the peak spring and summer season.
While not everyone who comes through the door is a buyer, Sikes said the promotional events give consumers a chance to look at and sit in different models — a key to selling a luxury product.
Sikes, a 35-year veteran of the industry, said during a good weekend show he can sell about 12 boats from his company's three brands.
He also said the annual Charleston event helps build relationships with potential new customers, some of whom are moving to the South Carolina coast from out-of-state with little knowledge about saltwater boating.
"It's allowing our industry to grow more than it would in other territories," he said.