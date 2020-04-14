As cargo counts contract, Charleston ports agency tightens belt

A drop in cargo moving through the Charleston waterfront has the State Ports Authority looking to cut costs, with a hiring freeze and steep reductions in travel and advertising in the works, but no layoffs are planned for the agency's 730 full-time employees.

The budget cuts are related to COVID-19's impact on global trade, which has slowed significantly since the first of the year with Chinese plant shutdowns followed by stay-in-place orders that have brought much of the U.S. economy to a halt.

The pain isn't expected to ease any time soon, with the authority projecting a 5 percent to 10 percent drop in containerized cargo during the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Also among the casualties is this year's S.C. International Trade Conference, which is typically held each October. Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, said uncertainty about how quickly large crowds will be allowed to gather once the COVID-19 crisis ends made the cancellation necessary. The authority has been a key sponsor for the event, which has been held for 46 years.

All told, the authority expects to trim about 10 percent from its annual operating budget of $220 million, excluding depreciation. The cuts take effect immediately and will be rolled into next year's budget, which will be finalized in June.

"We're doing the things you normally do in a business when you need to reduce your cost share," Newsome said, adding he is still optimistic about future growth at the Port of Charleston and in the Southeast economy.

"It does not change my outlook or enthusiasm one bit for the Southeast port market," he said. "It's just that we've, for known reasons, have kind of shut the economy down in this country."

Some of the budget reductions will come naturally through fewer ships and less cargo needing to be handled, reducing the amount of overtime the authority pays. The authority will defer the implementation of a new terminal operating system to next year and will pull back significantly on advertising and promotion costs. It also will eliminate the temporary workers hired to help move cargo on busy days — a cut that will save about $1.5 million.

"We're taking a very sharp look at how to better utilize and move around our existing staff to avoid the need of supplementing with temporary staff," said Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer.

Travel and entertainment costs, typically $1.2 million a year, will be halved as the authority plans to do more visits via technology.

"We've learned to do a lot of video conferencing," Newsome said. "We've all learned to use technology pretty amazingly so we planning to push the envelope on that by not traveling."

The cost reductions won't impact roughly $2 billion worth of big capital projects, such as harbor deepening and a new container terminal scheduled to open in North Charleston in March.

In addition to the budget cuts, the maritime agency revised its guidance for containerized cargo levels during the fiscal year, saying it will miss its original plan for a 2 percent increase. The authority now expects to move 1.345 million containers of all sizes through its terminals for the year that ends June 30, compared to last year's record total of 1.364 million boxes.

"It has become increasingly clear since the end of Chinese New Year that the COVID-19 manufacturing shutdown in China and the subsequent, significant shutdown of the consumer economies in the U.S. and the western world means that we will not achieve our fiscal year 2020 volume plan," Newsome said.

The authority expects to end the current fiscal year with $88 million in operating revenues, compared to $91.6 million a year ago. Despite the slowing economy, the authority hasn't yet had any trouble collecting payments from customers.

"We have been monitoring it very closely," said Phil Padgett, the SPA's chief financial officer. He said a few customers have let their bills slip longer than normal, "but when we contact them, they pay."