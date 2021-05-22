Sweetgrass basket weaving is an exquisite art form from that began here in South Carolina in the 17th century. Generations of artisans carry on the tradition. Photo/JA Surette.
The Cassique cottages on Kiawah Island reflect British Arts and Crafts-style architecture. Courtyards, brownstone walkways and manicured hedges surround them. Photo/JA Surette.
A stairwell in a Georgian home built in 1745 at 69 Church Street. In 1869, Eliza Middleton Huger Smith purchased the property, and restored it. Her granddaughter, Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, became Charleston's first chronicler of the city's architecture and is one of the most celebrated artists of the early 20th century Charleston Renaissance. Photo/JA Surette.
A collage of art in Mount Pleasant, part of the Town of Mount Pleasant’s art initiative, displaying art around town by local artists. One is near the new boardwalk off of Coleman Blvd. and the other two are part of a series located in Memorial Waterfront Park. Photo/JA Surette.
“Winnowing Hands” is a bronze sculpture by California artist Shirley McWorter-Moss to depict a sweetgrass basket in the hands of its maker. It is located in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant. Photo/JA Surette.
Provided.
The colors of a Lowcountry landscape are truly a work of art. Photo/JA Surette.
Photo/JA Surette.
Cortney Bishop, who has designed numerous homes and commercial projects throughout the Lowcountry designed this beautiful home on Sullivan's Island, This piece, "Nude Bathers Series" is one of several works within it. Provided.
Window boxes and ironwork are iconic symbols of downtown Charleston. On any given day, one can find unlimited examples of these elements integrated into the Holy City’s architectural landscape. Photos/JA Surette
Provided.
Art is everywhere: Lowcountry Inspiration
by Brigitte Surette
Get the SC business stories that matter.
Our newsletter catches you up with all the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina every Monday and Thursday at noon. Get ahead with us - it's free.
CLOSE
CLOSE
Get the SC business stories that matter.
Our newsletter catches you up with all the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina every Monday and Thursday at noon. Get ahead with us - it's free.
“There is no must in art because art is free.” – Wassily Kandinsky
A sculpture. A seagrass basket. A mural. Amazing architecture or nature’s palette. When our eyes light on an objet d'art; when we watch an artist perform or listen to music our soul connects to another. It is through art – the expression of it -- that we find who we are. What moves us and in an intangible way, we are expressing, this is who I am.
Art is everywhere – the Lowcountry brims with it. Take a look around and appreciate the beauty of it.
Sign up for our new business newsletter
We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.