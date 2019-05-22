Larry Murray, Patriots Point

Larry Murray, the current director of vehicle services at the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, will be the next executive director at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. Provided.

One of the area's most popular tourist attractions has found a replacement for its top director. Larry Murray, an Army veteran and a leader at the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, will be executive director at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant. 

Mac Burdette, who has led the state-owned maritime museum for nine years, announced in January that he would retire at the end of June. 

More than 250 people applied for the position. A search committee of Patriots Point board members reviewed the submissions and narrowed the pool down to a few final candidates.

The full board interviewed the finalists and voted on their selection Tuesday.

Murray has worked with the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles since 2012, first serving as a liaison with elected officials and then, since 2016, as the director of vehicle services. He also has 27 years with the Army, including service in Afghanistan. 

In a written statement about the selection, board chairman Ray Chandler described Murray as a "distinguished veteran" and an "accomplished civil servant."

Mac Burdette executive director Patriots Point (copy)

Mac Burdette, the executive director at Patriots Point, is retiring from the position next month. Provided. 
Chandler also credited much of the museum's success in the last decade — including a development agreement for the 60-acre Patriots Annex complex which Chandler said could be "possibly the greatest thing to happen to Patriots Point since its inception" — to Burdette's leadership. 

Before Burdette joined Patriots Point, he served as Mount Pleasant's town administrator for 25 years and was an Army Reserve officer. He was chosen from a pool of 44 applicants in the fall of 2010. 

At the time, the museum was looking to pay off a large state loan, complete maintenance work on its star ship and put together a long-term business plan. 

The museum maintains three historic vessels: the World War II-era Yorktown aircraft carrier, the Laffey destroyer and the Cold War-era Clamagore submarine. Several hundred acres of surrounding land, including the Patriots Point Links golf course, are also part of the state-owned complex. 

Murray's start date has not been determined yet. Burdette's pay as director is $126,880, according to state records. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

