Apple to reopen Charleston store after being closed since March for coronavirus

Apple was one of the first major retailers to shutter all of its stores across the nation when the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March.

This week, it's reopening a handful of shops across three states, including one in downtown Charleston.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant will open its store at 301 King St. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the company's website. The store will be open each day until 6 p.m.

Two others in Huntsville and Birmingham, Ala., will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Another store in Boise, Idaho, reopened Monday.

Customers will find a far different experience when they return to Apple stores as the company says it is following federal and state health guidelines to try to maintain safety during the pandemic.

Health measures will include temperature checks for customers, face masks for both employees and customers and limiting the number of visitors who enter a store, which could cause delays in service.

The company operates more than 250 stores across the U.S. Opening dates for other stores have not been announced.