Stocks cap strong week with losses
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks slipped Friday as Apple absorbed its worst loss in more than four years. Thanks to gains over the previous three days, the S&P 500 index finished with its biggest weekly increase since March.
Apple, the world's largest technology company, forecast weak revenue in the current quarter and startled investors by saying it will stop disclosing quarterly iPhone sales. That pulled technology stocks lower.
Other high-growth stocks held up well after the U.S. and China said they had made some progress in trade talks, and Asian indexes surged on reports that China's government plans to cut taxes.
Bond yields surged following a strong jobs report as investors bet on continued economic growth, which would push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly.
Stocks had surged over the previous three days and finished the week 2.4 percent higher. They skidded in October, suffering their worst monthly loss in seven years. The S&P 500 will have to rise another 7.6 percent to match the all-time high it reached on Sept. 20.
US trade gap grew to $54B
WASHINGTON — Record imports expanded the U.S. trade deficit for the fourth straight month in September, as the politically sensitive trade deficit in goods with China hit a record.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad climbed to $54 billion, up 1.3 percent from $53.3 billion in August and the highest level since February.
Imports climbed 1.5 percent to a record $266.6 billion, led by an influx of telecommunications equipment and clothing. Exports also rose 1.5 percent to $212.6 billion, led by increases in shipments of civilian aircraft and petroleum products.
President Donald Trump has made a priority of reducing America's huge, persistent trade deficits. Despite his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and on Chinese goods, the deficit so far this year is up 10.1 percent to $445.2 billion. The goods deficit with China rose by 4.3 percent in September to a record $40.2 billion.
China and other countries have counterpunched with import taxes on American products. U.S. exports of soybeans, targeted for retaliatory tariffs by China, dropped 29.4 percent in September.
Exxon profit surges on energy prices
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil Corp.'s third-quarter profit surged 57 percent, driven by higher energy prices.
The price of benchmark international crude is up about 11 percent from a year ago. That helped offset a 2 percent decline in oil production. Natural gas volumes also decreased.
The Irving, Texas-based company earned $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share, topping Wall Street expectations.
Revenue at the oil and natural gas company rose 25 percent to $76.61 billion in the period, also beating forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.45 billion.
Starbucks had an app outage
NEW YORK — Starbucks customers had to wait in long lines Friday to get their caffeine fix after an outage of its app made mobile orders impossible.
The coffee chain said it was experiencing a "temporary outage," but didn't provide any other details. The outage comes on the same day Starbucks launched its holiday drinks and cups. It's also handing out free red reusable cups.
Customers took to social media to complain about the app and the long lines they found at stores.
The app has become an important part of sales growth at Starbucks. Mobile ordering and pay made up 14 percent of all transactions from July to September.
Uber wants to resume self-driving tests
DETROIT — Uber wants to restart testing autonomous vehicles on public roads nearly eight months after one of its SUVs hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian.
The company has filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to test in Pittsburgh. It also issued a lengthy safety report pledging to put two human backup drivers in each vehicle and take a raft of other safety precautions.
Uber officials acknowledge they have a long way to go to regain public trust after the March 18 crash in Tempe, Arizona, that killed a woman as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk.
Police said Uber's backup driver in the autonomous Volvo SUV was streaming the television show "The Voice" on her phone and looking down before the crash.
Toys R Us mascot emerges at Kroger
NEW YORK — Geoffrey the Giraffe isn't dead after all.
The Toys R Us mascot will make a comeback this holiday season in the aisles of 600 Kroger supermarkets, just five months after the toy seller shuttered all its stores.
Kroger will sell dolls, figurines and other toys from brands that were only sold at Toys R Us, including Imaginarium and Animal Zone. Geoffrey will appear in displays under the Geoffrey's Toy Box name.
The grocery chain is the latest retailer to make a play for former Toys R Us shoppers. Walmart and Target are expanding their toy sections, and Amazon is sending physical toy catalogs to customers.
After Toys R Us' bankruptcy, a company called Geoffrey LLC was formed last month to try and revive Toys R Us and its brands.