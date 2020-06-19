Apple closes stores in SC, including Charleston, other states amid coronavirus spikes

The Apple store in downtown Charleston is closed again and another in Greenville is closing at the end of the day because of a spike in coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

A message on the Charleston store's phone says the 301 King St. location is closed until further notice. The Greenville store at Haywood Mall remained open Friday, but a phone message said it will be closed, starting Saturday.

Apple also is closing nine more stores in three other Sunbelt states because of increases in coronavirus cases.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Cupertino, Calif-based Apple said in a prepared statement.

In March, the iPhone maker became one of the first U.S. companies to close down retail locations, saying it based the decision on what it learned from its operations in China, where the pandemic began. It began reopening more than 30 stores scattered across the country last month.

Apple has continued to sell products online.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The Charleston store was among a handful to first reopen in May as the lockdown eased on retailers in South Carolina and other states.

The store was later forced to close again after the riot in downtown Charleston on May 30 following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The store was looted after protesters shattered its windows along with scores of others along King Street.

On Thursday, South Carolina health officials reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases with 139 of them in Charleston County.

Seven of the Apple stores that are being shut down again are in Arizona. The two others are in Florida and North Carolina.