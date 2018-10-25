COLUMBIA — Another former nuclear employee with SCANA Corp. says the companies executives weren't "truthful" with utility regulators and Wall Street investors about its failed South Carolina nuclear project, according to a newly released deposition.

Ken Browne, a former engineer who helped oversee the contractors at the V.C. Summer nuclear project, said he believes SCANA's executives should go to prison for misleading the company's shareholders about the abandoned project that cost $9 billion.

The deposition, which was taken as part of a class action lawsuit filed against SCANA, is only the latest evidence to emerge in the ongoing investigations into the nuclear fiasco -- one of the worst economic crises in state history.

SCANA and its project partner state-run Santee Cooper have been under mounting legal and financial pressure since cancelling the decade-long construction project last year. SCANA is fighting off multiple lawsuits and regulatory cases filed by its electric customers, its investors on Wall Street and the Office of Regulatory Staff -- the state's utility watchdog.

Browne's sworn testimony, which was taken earlier last month, builds upon the allegations of investment fraud that were leveled against the company's executives by Carlette Walker, another former high-ranking employee with SCANA.

The deposition wasn't the first time Browne has testified about the failed $9 billion project. He told the attorneys who questioned him under oath that he already spoke for several hours with the FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division, which opened investigations into the project last year.

"I spent a wonderful day with the FBI," Browne said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.