Another national retailer is going dark.

Arts-and-crafts chain A.C. Moore will close its 145 stores, parent company Nicole Crafts of New Jersey has announced.

The chain operates one store in the Charleston area at 7400 Rivers Ave. in North Pointe Plaza Shopping Center in North Charleston.

A.C. Moore also has two other locations in South Carolina: in the Shoppes at Plaza Green in Greenville and in Seaboard Commons in Myrtle Beach.

Leases at as many as 40 of the stores are slated to be taken over by a larger rival, The Michaels Cos. of Irving, Texas.

Michaels operates three arts-and-craft stores in the Charleston area — in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and North Charleston.

Its latter location is almost next door to the 25,574-square-foot A.C. Moore shop on Rivers Avenue, making it unlikely that both will stay open.

A.C. Moore CEO Anthony Piperno said the company's stores served the creative community for more than 30 years, but the merchant found it difficult to continue doing business.

"Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level," Piperno said in a statement.

He did not provide a timetable for shuttering stores, but said plans will be shared in coming weeks on the company's website.

The retailer also no longer is accepting online orders, but it is shipping previously placed orders.

Michaels also will assume the lease for an East Coast distribution center and take control of A.C. Moore's intellectual property.

"This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in store," said Michaels CEO Mark Cosby. "We are looking forward to reopening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members."

A.C. Moore joins a growing list of retail chains that have decided to close their brick-and-mortar locations as more consumers shop online. Some recent examples include Payless ShoeSource, Dressbarn and Fred's.