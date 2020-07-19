Another empty King St. storefront could become a small hotel with retail

A King Street building that once housed a women's clothing store could be turned into a small hotel and retail development if a request up for review this week gets city approval.

Most recently, the storefront at 261 King St. was a Talbots, which closed up shop in January 2019. The adjacent addresses at 259 and 257 King are also included in the application.

The applicant, listed as 257 King Street Partnership, an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, is asking to open 12 hotel rooms at the site. Plans submitted to the city show most of the guest rooms on the second floor with a few on the first. The ground floor area that Talbots occupied would be reserved for retail use.

Charleston's Board of Zoning Appeals, which reviews all requests for accommodations uses on the peninsula, will vote on the plans Tuesday.

If approved, the project would become one of several along King Street that plan to turn an empty storefront into a mixed-use development with hotel rooms and first floor retail space.

There's the former Bob Ellis shoe store at 332 King, which is being converted into a boutique project with hotel rooms, a couple of apartment units, a few storefronts and a cafe.

It's being backed by ROOST Apartment Hotel, a Philadelphia-based firm that's also developing a boutique hotel with retail at an upper King site where Dixie Furniture operated until it closed in mid-2017.

Across the street is another retail building that's sitting empty, the Morris Sokol furniture store, which got approval for a hotel-anchored mixed-use project early this year. Those plans call for a much larger, full service hotel with 200 rooms, retail space and a few food and beverage venues.

The zoning board will review the request for the old Talbots space at its next meeting, which will be held remotely over Zoom starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Staying in state

A large share of South Carolina residents, about 38 percent, plan to stay in state for their summer vacation this year — if they go on vacation at all.

That's according to an updated consumer insights poll from the marketing firm Chernoff Newman. The agency, which has offices in Charleston and Columbia, first gathered data back in April about how consumers were feeling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm went back to survey people again in late June and presented the second set of results in a webinar hosted Tuesday by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

According to the travel section of the findings, the majority of consumers in South Carolina aren't confident they'll be able to take a trip this summer. But about 21 percent of respondents said they hope to take a trip in-state because that was already their plan. Another 17 percent said they'll keep their travels inside the Palmetto State because of the pandemic.

Last week's presentation did acknowledge that it's difficult to tell how the worsening COVID-19 situation could change the insights gathered. Peter LaMotte, vice president at Chernoff Newman, said another round of the survey is planned.