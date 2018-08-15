The annual Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing U.S. businesses is out, and 54 companies from around South Carolina made the cut for 2018.
The top-ranked firm headquartered in the state was Parrish and Partners, a Columbia-based engineering firm with offices in Charleston, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. It reported that its revenue has swelled more than 3,400 percent over the past three years to $18.6 million, enough to notch the magazine's No. 114 spot overall.
The fastest-growing Charleston business was Gotcha Media Holdings, a college campus-focused advertising and marketing firm run by CEO Sean Flood. Its sales have grown to about $6.3 million, or 1,955 percent. It was ranked at No. 249.
Gotcha was followed by Ladson’s Frampton Construction at No. 267, with $67.1 million in sales and a three-year growth rate of 1,821 percent.
In all, 22 small businesses fro the Charleston region made the Inc. 5000 this year, outpacing all other area of the state.
Among them is Knowledge Capital Group, an organizational consulting firm with $2.7 million in revenue. Its growth rate of 108 percent placed it at No. 3494, down from No. 1778 last year. Tony Powell, managing director, said the recognition "represents the culmination of our team’s efforts as well as further acknowledgement of the value we provide to our clients."
According to Inc., the fastest-growing company in the U.S. s SwanLeap, logistics and transportation firm from Madison Wis. Its sales have skyrocketed almost 76,000 percent since 2015.