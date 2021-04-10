You have permission to edit this article.
And the winners are: The 2021 PRISM Awards

In years past, The PRISM Awards Gala was a large-scale celebration held at the Charleston Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. Attended by hundreds of industry professionals – builders, contractors and companies – the prestigious event recognizes the crème de la crème in the new home/construction, remodeling, sales, multifamily, single-family, master planned community and real estate-related space. In 2019, over 200 awards were presented.

Prism Awards

The PRISM Awards, a time-honored and prestigious tradition, celebrates the home building industry. 2021 marks its 32nd year. Provided.

This year celebrates 32 years for the event sponsored by The Charleston Home Builders Association (CHBA), South State Bank, The Post & Courier, Ferguson, Sherwin Williams, Aquatica Pool & Spas, SHELTER Custom Built Living, Renasant Bank, Lennar, NEXTON and Great Southern Homes.

Though there won’t be a large in-person gathering this year, the awards are just as significant and anticipated.

Ward-Mungo

Mungo

Ward Mungo of Mungo Construction, the 2021 PRISM Award’s Builder of the Year and CHBA President said: “As we are hopefully near the end of this terrible pandemic, we as an industry have been so fortunate in that we have continued to enjoy a robust economy. As we are seasoned veterans to many challenges, our sector’s continued strength is a testament to our adaptability to these trying times. While we surely would want to celebrate such achievements in person, we still have a duty to protect our membership, therefore we feel that it is best to hold this year’s PRISM awards in a virtual format. We cannot wait to resume such events in person next year.” 

To watch the announcement of the PRISM winners, tune into the following:

• CBS (WCSC) tonight, April 10 and April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

• NBC (WCBD) April 11 and 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Hosts Roger and Haas

Julie Rogers of Charleston Home Showcase (left) and Terry Haas of HGTV's Designed to Sell will host the 2021 PRISM Awards. 

Charleston Home Showcase’s Julie Rogers and Terry Haas of HGTV’s “Designed to Sell” will be hosts and officially announce the winners.

The winners will also be featured in the Summer 2021 Charleston Home and Design Magazine. In addition, the CHBA Virtual Newsletter this summer will be dedicated to “all things PRISM,” according to CHBA’s Association Director Ashley Valdivieso.

Ashley Valdivieso

Valdivieso

“Last but not least, tune in this summer to Charleston Home and Design’s podcast to hear about the 32nd Annual PRISM Awards,” Valdivieso said. “You may get your name immortalized not only in print but on the radio too.”

The awards listed below represent builders, remodelers and associates of the home building industry in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The recipients:

Model Home $200K - $300K

Ashton Woods Homes

The Harrison

Model Home $300K - $325K

Mungo Homes

The Telfair

Model Home $325K - $350K

Crescent Homes

The Newport Model Home

Model Home $350K - $375K

David Weekley Homes

The Meadowview

Model Home $375K - $400K

Dan Ryan Builders

Swann Model

Model Home $400K - $425K

Ashton Woods Homes

The Overton

Model Home $425K - $450K

Mungo Homes

The Warwick

Model Home $500K - $600K

Homes by Dickerson

The Hutchinson

Model Home $600K - $700K

David Weekley Homes

The Keaton

Model Home $700K - $800K

Crescent Homes

Avenue of the Oaks Model Home

Model Home $800K - $900K

Crescent Homes

The Grantham Model Home

Model Home $1 Million +

Crescent Homes

Reveille Court

Model Row $400K - $500K

David Weekley Homes

The Bridges

Spec Home $1 Million +

K C Wood Custom Homes

Cooper’s Cottage

Builder Showroom

David Weekley Homes

Sales & Info Center

NEXTON

Bathroom Remodel $200K & Under

CK Contracting

Mossey Grove Bathroom

Historic Renovation $200K & Under

Alair Homes Charleston

Richardson Remodel

Historic Renovation $600K - $700K

Architecture Plus remodel

A renovation by Architectural Plus, a PRISM Award winner in two categories. Provided. 

Architecture Plus

Mixed-Mont

Historic Renovation $1 Million +

St. Pierre Construction

The Atlantic Avenue Beach Home built by St. Pierre Construction, winner of two categories in the 2021 PRISM. Provided. 

St. Pierre Construction

Atlantic Ave. Beach Home

Kitchen Remodel $100k - $200K

Alair Homes Charleston

Richardson Remodel

Kitchen Remodel $100K & Under

CK Contracting

Oak Point Kitchen

Remodeled Home $200K - $300K

Priester’s Custom Contracting

Jent Remodel

Remodeled Home $1 Million +

Sea Island Builders

House of Palms

New Addition $200K - $300K

SHELTER Custom Built Living

Daniel Island Drive

New Kitchen $200K & Under

Ashton Woods Homes

The Witherbee

Outdoor Living Space $200K & Under

Crosby Creations

Kowalski Pool Cabana

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $75K - $100K

Aquatica Pools and Spas

Verdetto

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $125K - $150K

Aquatica Pools and Spas

Wilhelm

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $100K - $125K

Aquatica Pools and Spas

Shepard

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $150K - $175K

Aquatica Pools and Spas

Chateau du Feuillage

Pools/Outdoor Living Space $175K - $200K

Aquatica Pools and Spas

Wood

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $200K - $300K

Alair Homes Charleston

Richardson Pool House

Commercial Pool

Aquatica Pools and Spas

The Wonderer Charleston

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $300K - $400K

Kingswood Homes

Kiawah Creek Outdoor Living

Pool/Outdoor Living Space $600K - $700K

SHELTER Custom Built living

A home by SHELTER Custom Built Living, winner of three categories in this year's 2021 PRISM Awards. Provided.

SHELTER Custom Built Living

Delahow Street

Community Less than 100 Lots

Hunter Quinn Homes

Tributary

Community 100 - 250 Lots

Mungo Homes

Mackey Farms

Community 250+ Lots

DR Horton

West Lake at Lakes of Cane Bay

Community Multi-Family

NEXTON

Arrogate Village Apartments

Master Plan Community

NEXTON

North Creek

Single Family Home Attached $300K - $400K

Dan Ryan Builders

Swann

Single Family Home Attached $2 - $2.5 Million

St. Pierre Construction

Station 19

Single Family Home $400K - $500K

Homes by Dickerson

The Magnolia

Single Family Home $500K - $600K

Delpino Custom Homes

7 Point Verona

Single Family Home $600K - $700K

Trellis Residential

Hanover Street Residence

Single Family Home $700K - $800K

Priester’s Custom Contracting

Kadlec Residence

Single Family Home $800K - $900K

Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction

Tidal Terrace Court

Single Family Home $900K - $1 Million

Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction

A custom kitchen by Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction, PRISM Award winner in two categories. Provided.

Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction

Wando Reach

Single Family Home $1 - $1.5 Million

Curtis Daniel Homes

Grassy Creek Residence

Single Family Home $1.5 - $2 Million

Crosby Creations

Gilmore

Single Family Home $2 - $2.25 Million

JacksonBuilt Custom Homes

Terwilliger Residence

Single Family Home $2.25 - $2.5 Million

Architecture Plus

Guffey Residence

Single Family Home $2.5 - $3 Million

SHELTER Custom Built Living

Lesesne Street

Single Family Home $3 - $3.25 Million

Novella Homes

Nobels Point

Single Family Home $3.25 - $3.5 Million

Structures Building Company

Front Beach, IOP

Single Family Home $3.5 - $4 Million

Novella Homes

Fish Tale

Builder of the Year

Ward Mungo

Mungo Construction

Associate of the Year

Tori Stein

SIC

In recognition of their commitment and participation with the CHBA:

Rookie Salesperson of the Year

Michael Piazza

Mungo Homes

Sales Manager of the Year

Jessica Sciortino

DR Horton

Marketing Manager of the Year

Chantel Wujtow

Ashton Woods Homes

Closing Attorney of the Year

Christie McDonnell

McDonnell and Associates

