And the winners are: The 2021 PRISM Awards

In years past, The PRISM Awards Gala was a large-scale celebration held at the Charleston Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. Attended by hundreds of industry professionals – builders, contractors and companies – the prestigious event recognizes the crème de la crème in the new home/construction, remodeling, sales, multifamily, single-family, master planned community and real estate-related space. In 2019, over 200 awards were presented.
This year celebrates 32 years for the event sponsored by The Charleston Home Builders Association (CHBA), South State Bank, The Post & Courier, Ferguson, Sherwin Williams, Aquatica Pool & Spas, SHELTER Custom Built Living, Renasant Bank, Lennar, NEXTON and Great Southern Homes.
Though there won’t be a large in-person gathering this year, the awards are just as significant and anticipated.
Ward Mungo of Mungo Construction, the 2021 PRISM Award’s Builder of the Year and CHBA President said: “As we are hopefully near the end of this terrible pandemic, we as an industry have been so fortunate in that we have continued to enjoy a robust economy. As we are seasoned veterans to many challenges, our sector’s continued strength is a testament to our adaptability to these trying times. While we surely would want to celebrate such achievements in person, we still have a duty to protect our membership, therefore we feel that it is best to hold this year’s PRISM awards in a virtual format. We cannot wait to resume such events in person next year.”
To watch the announcement of the PRISM winners, tune into the following:
• CBS (WCSC) tonight, April 10 and April 17 at 7:30 p.m.
• NBC (WCBD) April 11 and 25 at 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Home Showcase’s Julie Rogers and Terry Haas of HGTV’s “Designed to Sell” will be hosts and officially announce the winners.
The winners will also be featured in the Summer 2021 Charleston Home and Design Magazine. In addition, the CHBA Virtual Newsletter this summer will be dedicated to “all things PRISM,” according to CHBA’s Association Director Ashley Valdivieso.
“Last but not least, tune in this summer to Charleston Home and Design’s podcast to hear about the 32nd Annual PRISM Awards,” Valdivieso said. “You may get your name immortalized not only in print but on the radio too.”
The awards listed below represent builders, remodelers and associates of the home building industry in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
The recipients:
Model Home $200K - $300K
Ashton Woods Homes
The Harrison
Model Home $300K - $325K
Mungo Homes
The Telfair
Model Home $325K - $350K
Crescent Homes
The Newport Model Home
Model Home $350K - $375K
David Weekley Homes
The Meadowview
Model Home $375K - $400K
Dan Ryan Builders
Swann Model
Model Home $400K - $425K
Ashton Woods Homes
The Overton
Model Home $425K - $450K
Mungo Homes
The Warwick
Model Home $500K - $600K
Homes by Dickerson
The Hutchinson
Model Home $600K - $700K
David Weekley Homes
The Keaton
Model Home $700K - $800K
Crescent Homes
Avenue of the Oaks Model Home
Model Home $800K - $900K
Crescent Homes
The Grantham Model Home
Model Home $1 Million +
Crescent Homes
Reveille Court
Model Row $400K - $500K
David Weekley Homes
The Bridges
Spec Home $1 Million +
K C Wood Custom Homes
Cooper’s Cottage
Builder Showroom
David Weekley Homes
Sales & Info Center
NEXTON
Bathroom Remodel $200K & Under
CK Contracting
Mossey Grove Bathroom
Historic Renovation $200K & Under
Alair Homes Charleston
Richardson Remodel
Historic Renovation $600K - $700K
Architecture Plus
Mixed-Mont
Historic Renovation $1 Million +
St. Pierre Construction
Atlantic Ave. Beach Home
Kitchen Remodel $100k - $200K
Alair Homes Charleston
Richardson Remodel
Kitchen Remodel $100K & Under
CK Contracting
Oak Point Kitchen
Remodeled Home $200K - $300K
Priester’s Custom Contracting
Jent Remodel
Remodeled Home $1 Million +
Sea Island Builders
House of Palms
New Addition $200K - $300K
SHELTER Custom Built Living
Daniel Island Drive
New Kitchen $200K & Under
Ashton Woods Homes
The Witherbee
Outdoor Living Space $200K & Under
Crosby Creations
Kowalski Pool Cabana
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $75K - $100K
Aquatica Pools and Spas
Verdetto
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $125K - $150K
Aquatica Pools and Spas
Wilhelm
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $100K - $125K
Aquatica Pools and Spas
Shepard
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $150K - $175K
Aquatica Pools and Spas
Chateau du Feuillage
Pools/Outdoor Living Space $175K - $200K
Aquatica Pools and Spas
Wood
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $200K - $300K
Alair Homes Charleston
Richardson Pool House
Commercial Pool
Aquatica Pools and Spas
The Wonderer Charleston
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $300K - $400K
Kingswood Homes
Kiawah Creek Outdoor Living
Pool/Outdoor Living Space $600K - $700K
SHELTER Custom Built Living
Delahow Street
Community Less than 100 Lots
Hunter Quinn Homes
Tributary
Community 100 - 250 Lots
Mungo Homes
Mackey Farms
Community 250+ Lots
DR Horton
West Lake at Lakes of Cane Bay
Community Multi-Family
NEXTON
Arrogate Village Apartments
Master Plan Community
NEXTON
North Creek
Single Family Home Attached $300K - $400K
Dan Ryan Builders
Swann
Single Family Home Attached $2 - $2.5 Million
St. Pierre Construction
Station 19
Single Family Home $400K - $500K
Homes by Dickerson
The Magnolia
Single Family Home $500K - $600K
Delpino Custom Homes
7 Point Verona
Single Family Home $600K - $700K
Trellis Residential
Hanover Street Residence
Single Family Home $700K - $800K
Priester’s Custom Contracting
Kadlec Residence
Single Family Home $800K - $900K
Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction
Tidal Terrace Court
Single Family Home $900K - $1 Million
Jonathan Ghant Homes & Construction
Wando Reach
Single Family Home $1 - $1.5 Million
Curtis Daniel Homes
Grassy Creek Residence
Single Family Home $1.5 - $2 Million
Crosby Creations
Gilmore
Single Family Home $2 - $2.25 Million
JacksonBuilt Custom Homes
Terwilliger Residence
Single Family Home $2.25 - $2.5 Million
Architecture Plus
Guffey Residence
Single Family Home $2.5 - $3 Million
SHELTER Custom Built Living
Lesesne Street
Single Family Home $3 - $3.25 Million
Novella Homes
Nobels Point
Single Family Home $3.25 - $3.5 Million
Structures Building Company
Front Beach, IOP
Single Family Home $3.5 - $4 Million
Novella Homes
Fish Tale
Builder of the Year
Ward Mungo
Mungo Construction
Associate of the Year
Tori Stein
SIC
In recognition of their commitment and participation with the CHBA:
Rookie Salesperson of the Year
Michael Piazza
Mungo Homes
Sales Manager of the Year
Jessica Sciortino
DR Horton
Marketing Manager of the Year
Chantel Wujtow
Ashton Woods Homes
Closing Attorney of the Year
Christie McDonnell
McDonnell and Associates