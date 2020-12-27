An unforgettable, unfathomable year for the Charleston economy

Not much came into crystal-clear focus in 2020 on the economic front, except possibly the gap that emerged between the winners and losers during one of the most unpredictable years on record.
Some businesses thrived while others shriveled or failed as the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
A year ago, when 2019 was coming to a close, the economy was humming along nicely. It would have been difficult back then to imagine what was just lurking around the corner — an unprecedented shock to the system that, in a flash, fundamentally altered how the world lives, works and plays.
A look back at how the Charleston economy endured and survived the unforgettable and unfathomable 2020.
Tough on tourism
If the first two months of 2020 were any guide, it was looking to be another banner year for South Carolina's $24 billion hospitality industry. In Charleston, hotels were 8 percent fuller and room rates were moving higher.
But when the COVID-19 hit the state in March, tourism was the first major industry sickened by it. Airports emptied overnight, restaurants went to takeout if they could, and half of the hotel inventory was temporarily shuttered, costing tens of thousands of jobs.
As restrictions eased, Memorial Day travel bookings exceeded expectations, giving boosters a glimmer of hope that the industry would defy the grim predictions. But as time passed, coronavirus cases spiked. Health experts pointed to tourism as one of the reasons why.
The industry's recovery has been uneven at best since then. The total revenue losses since March were pegged at $5.7 billion as of mid-December, a stunning 41 percent drop from 2019.
Charleston, which draws more international and domestic air travelers than the rest of the state, has had a particularly tough time bringing back its hospitality jobs. About a quarter of the positions were still missing in November.
Retail pain, prosperity
For retailers, it was a year that separated the haves from the have-nots, with e-commerce emerging as a clear winner.
On the one hand, traditional brick-and-mortar merchants already struggling to compete with Amazon and other online sellers retracted further as the virus shut down malls and kept shoppers at home. Bankruptcy reorganizations and liquidations became commonplace as the year wore on.
But the pain wasn't shared equally. Among others, supermarkets, home-improvement stores and pet shops prospered as the lockdown and remote-working mandates fueled a spike in demand for home-cooked meals, do-it-yourself projects and domestic companionship.
Home run
Perhaps the most unexpected byproduct of 2020 was the sharp bounce in the housing market. It's not often that consumers decide to make one of the biggest financial commitments of their lives during a global health crisis and job-sucking recession.
But that's how it played out, at least in the Charleston region.
Local home sales maintained a big head of steam from 2019 entering the new year. But once the pandemic struck in mid-March, sales naturally cratered. The downturn wouldn't stick.
When lockdown orders were lifted by late spring, pent-up demand and rock-bottom mortgage rates set off a surge of buying activity that never let up. Through November, sales volume for the region had already surpassed the record numbers from last year.
Sellers benefited the most as high demand and a dearth of supply pushed prices higher, offsetting some of the savings that buyers were hoping to bank from falling mortgage rates. For the Charleston area, the median sale price was up 8 percent to $300,000 as of Dec. 10 from about a year ago.
Boeing blues
Even before the pandemic, 2020 was shaping up as a difficult year for Boeing Co. It was tasked with getting its long-grounded 737 Max back in the air, and trade tensions with China had driven the company to reduce the monthly rate for the 787 Dreamliner jet it makes in North Charleston.
But few could have predicted what CEO Dave Calhoun described as the financial "body blow" the virus delivered. Plummeting orders for new aircraft led to reductions in the factory production rates, major job cuts and other cost-reduction measures across the company.
The turmoil worked in South Carolina's favor in at least one sense. Boeing announced it will consolidate all 787 production at the North Charleston campus starting in early 2021.
Port in a storm
Following the busiest calendar year ever for the Port of Charleston, 2020 started with a flurry — with a record number of containers, vehicle exports and cruise passengers all up by double digits.
Then the coronavirus started spreading through the U.S. Retail stores and factories closed, leading to a 13.3 percent year-over-year drop in cargo levels in March. Things would get worse as spring continued. The authority tightened its belt, cutting most travel and advertising and freezing its payroll to the 730 full-time employees the agency already had on board.
As the year advanced, stay-at-home orders in South Carolina and other states had more people than ever buying goods online. E-commerce sales soared 43 percent in the fall, leading to an import boom of Asian-made goods that hadn't previously been seen or predicted. By November, cargo levels had rebounded to record levels.
In December, retail giant Walmart broke ground on a 3 million-square-foot import distribution center that will bring 70,000 cargo containers through the port while big-ticket equipment started to arrive at the SPA's Hugh Leatherman Terminal scheduled to open in March.
Labor market
For the job market, 2020 marked both a high and low in South Carolina.
In January, the state was riding high with an unemployment rate of 2.4 percent — one of the lowest rates in the country. Three months later, it was reeling from the worst labor crisis since the Great Depression.
Consequently, the unemployment financial safety net was stressed like never before, even as the jobless rate declined as the year went on. Hundreds of thousands of laid-off and furloughed workers sought jobless benefits between March and December, with state and federal agencies paying out more than $4.7 billion to Palmetto State residents.
Health care
When the Medical University of South Carolina's newest $390 million hospital opened to patients on Feb. 22, it was to be one of biggest developments for 2020 in local health care circles. That is, until two weeks later, when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, upending the industry and cutting short any fanfare as tireless medical professionals scrambled to contain and combat the fast-spreading virus.
Even so, the completion of the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital — the most expensive ever built in the state — was a notable and worthy accomplishment in an otherwise dreary year. In the works since 2013, it is nationally ranked in four specialties. Since opening, the hospital has seen 11,000 patients, both women and children.
And it marked another milestone as the year drew to a close. In mid-December, a Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital staffer became the first at MUSC to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, which, looking ahead, could take some of the pressure off the health care profession in 2021.
Hack attack
Personal data has never faced greater threats, and one of the Charleston region's biggest technology businesses ended up paying the price in 2020 — literally.
A spring cyberattack targeting Blackbaud Inc. resulted in international headlines, law enforcement inquiries and dozens of lawsuits.
The Daniel Island-based company, which works with nonprofit organizations that rely on financial pledges for their funding needs, paid the thief or thieves an undisclosed ransom to keep the stolen data from being further exploited. Still, thousands of Blackbaud customers around the world had to notify benefactors that some of their sensitive personal information could have been exposed.
The publicly traded company has told investors it hasn't suffered any significant financial damage because of the breach but the lawsuits are piling up. The complaints, which are being consolidated in federal court in Charleston, could take months or years to resolve.
Nuclear fallout
Customers of the old South Carolina Electric & Gas who are still fuming over the fact they're still paying for the V.C. Summer fiasco could claim some satisfaction on the legal front in 2020.
Two former senior executives at SCE&G parent SCANA Corp. agreed to plead guilty in recent months to criminal fraud charges stemming from the failed $9 billion expansion of the Fairfield County nuclear plant.
Kevin Marsh, the ex-CEO of SCANA, and Steve Byrne, a senior vice president, are cooperating as prosecutors investigate what led to the collapse of the project, which is now considered the biggest business boondoggle in state history. Marsh is set to appear in court Tuesday in Columbia.
Bank notes
Twenty years ago, nearly 110 banks called South Carolina home.
In 2020, their ranks had thinned to 45, with a pair of notable back-to-back departures this past spring.
The CresCom franchise was first to go. The expansion-driven Charleston bank surrendered its brand and its title as the No. 2 homegrown lender after being snapped up by a suitor from another Charleston — in West Virginia — on May 1.
Next up was the acquisitive South State, which was far and away the largest bank ever headquartered in South Carolina. It retained its name but shifted its home office from Columbia to central Florida once the ink dried on its merger with the former CenterState Bank in early June.
The two deals, which left Greeenville's Southern First in the pole position for the Palmetto State, underscored the consolidation that has reshaped the industry since at least the 2008 financial crisis, when recession-scarred weaklings became acquisition targets. Now, the dealmaking is much more strategic and selective, with the pursuit of size and scale driving most of the recent major tie-ups.
The number of in-state and out-of-state banks chasing loans and deposits in South Carolina has fallen sharply since the turn of the century, tumbling 37 percent to 74. But another industry yardstick that hasn’t declined as drastically is the number of brick-and-mortar branches, though many have been off-limits during the pandemic. About 1,200 locations were operating across the state as of Sept. 30, down just 4 percent from 2000.