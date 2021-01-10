You are the owner of this article.
An SC doctors' group banded together to crack its PPE problem. The idea caught on

Covid-19 Nurses (copy)

Personal protective equipment lies in wait at the COVID-19 unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Hospitals and private practices alike have struggled to access the vital supplies needed to keep health care workers from falling ill during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

Not long after the coronavirus arrived in South Carolina in early March, Dr. Marcelo Hochman, a Charleston facial surgeon with an office in Mount Pleasant, ran up against a problem that could keep his practice from staying open: He couldn't buy the personal protective equipment he needed.

The market for so-called PPE — masks, gloves, gowns and more — was suddenly flooded with much larger organizations with more purchasing power, leaving small businesses like Hochman's to struggle just to place an order.

Doctors across the country faced the same problem. The American Medical Association said as much in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence in June, stating "even when physicians find a vendor with available supply, they end up losing to larger institutions that have more bargaining power and can place more substantial orders."

So, Hochman and his colleagues at the Charleston County Medical Society, a professional organization for the local medical community, came up with a simple plan to combine their orders. That way, they might be big enough to get noticed.

"The whole concept is in aggregate buying power," Hochman said. "My order individually is just not enough."

At first, the collective was limited to South Carolina physicians. A website was launched under the name ActionPPE, and an email calling for orders was sent out, leading to more than $50,000 in orders. Orders came in to Charleston, then were forwarded around the state.

But the idea quickly caught on through connections at other states' medical societies, Hochman said. ActionPPE continued to get bigger, and by the first week of this year, it had distributed 3.4 million units of PPE to about 2,600 practices around the country.

"People who are experiencing the problem are the ones who are most likely to come up with the best solution," Hochman said.

Hochman said the organization had to be nimble, as deficits in the supply chain have changed constantly with shifting needs. Recently, it placed orders for needles and syringes. Though hospitals and health departments need them to distribute vaccine, practices still require those supplies, too. 

ActionPPE became too big of an effort for a handful of Charleston physicians to manage, Hochman said. Now, it is a full-fledged company with a few employees. James Eron is its director. Practices can still submit orders through its website at actionppe.org

Its prices are between 20 percent and 50 percent lower compared with prices for smaller, individual orders, the company says.

The society retained a stake in the business, with a small portion of sales coming in from orders. Hochman said the organization will direct some of that money to scholarships for local medical students. 

Reach Mary Katherine Wildeman at 843-607-4312. Follow her on Twitter @mkwildeman.

