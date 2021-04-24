An Abundance of Amenities: In today’s active adult communities, amenities go well beyond the pool

Special to the Post and Courier
When the first handful of senior living communities opened in the Charleston area in the mid-1980s, the array of amenities they presented was fairly standard: tennis courts, a pool, a clubhouse, a library, a hair salon, and perhaps walking trails and a small gym. The Del Webb company was still a decade from its first foray into South Carolina, and the tennis hybrid called pickleball was a well-known pastime only on the West Coast.
In the nearly four decades since, so much has changed. Charleston has ballooned into a manufacturing capital and the largest city in the Palmetto State. The region has become a haven for retirees, spawning the development of numerous “active adult” or “55-plus” communities offering seniors the promise of safety, low-maintenance living, a ready-made community of similarly aged neighbors—and lots and lots to do.
Let Imogene Thomas, senior real estate specialist with Carolina One, go down the list. “Ice cream parlor, cocktail lounge, computer lab, gift shop, hot tub, billiards, TV and lounge rooms, exercise programs, wellness visitation specialists, professional therapist services, skilled nursing. All that on top of pools, tennis courts and the clubhouse,” she said. “They have gone to extremes. It’s almost anything you could ever want being offered, especially at the larger communities that have 6,000 to 7,000 houses.”
As much as the homes themselves, amenities have become a defining feature of this newest generation of master-planned 55-plus communities, such as Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay, and Cresswind Charleston. With a dizzying array of amenities and a wealth of scheduled activities, today’s 55-plus communities are built around staying active and having fun. There’s intense competition to find new and unique amenities, and there’s always a company trying to raise the bar higher and higher.
“You couldn’t do all the activities if you tried, let’s put it that way,” said Thomas, who’s been selling real estate in Charleston for over 32 years. “There are so many things offered, you couldn’t do them all.”
The transition has been stark. The Palms community in Mount Pleasant seemed well ahead of the game in the late 1980s when it opened a movie theatre. Now, off U.S. Highway 278 in Jasper County, the Jimmy Buffett-themed Latitude Margaritaville boasts a resort-style pool, an indoor fitness center with a pool, massage room and trainers, an outdoor gaming area and more—all just in the first phase of the community’s amenity plan.
“We think our amenities and lifestyle programs are critical to the brand and the active adult community,” said Scott Gambone, vice president for community hospitality and lifestyle at Minto Communities, which developed Latitude Margaritaville. “We’re differentiating ourselves from any other community, and the results have been incredible.”
In the Charleston area, the three biggest players in the active adult industry—Cresswind Charleston, Del Webb Charleston at Nexton and Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay—comprise links in a chain spanning from outside Summerville to outside Moncks Corner. From an amenity standpoint, all of them provide a wealth of options while also offering their own unique spin.
Cresswind: Living ‘FREE’
At Cresswind Charleston, lifestyle director Jill Minor said pickleball, bocce, fitness classes, shows and social events are among the most popular amenities enjoyed by residents. Minor consults regularly with the lifestyle directors at other Cresswind locations—as well Kolter Homes, which developed the property, and First Service Residential, her employer—to draw inspiration and piece together an ideal activity calendar for her residents.
“When it comes to the activities and amenities at Cresswind, much thought and collaboration goes into determining what we are offering,” she said. “…We also have many resident-run clubs that are thriving. I have a social committee made up of resident volunteers who assist me in planning events for the year and I also book entertainment as well.”
That lifestyle director—which can range from one person to an entire department, depending on the size of the community—is often the public face of the development to residents, and can play a huge role in the quality of their experience. “That’s a very, very important role,” said Thomas of Carolina One. “They’re the lifeblood of the place.”
Homes at Cresswind Charleston range from $299,000 to $400,000. The community is launching an initiative called “Set Yourself FREE”—with the acronym standing for Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment—emphasizing what its active adult lifestyle program is all about.
“From an activity standpoint, I feel that we have such a wonderful variety of activities and amenities, that there is something for everyone who lives here,” Minor said. “Our priority is our residents and our goal is to give our residents creative, unique and memorable experiences.”
Del Webb: Life well led
Del Webb Charleston at Nexton is part of the company that sparked the active adult lifestyle trend, when its namesake founder developed Sun City in Arizona in 1960. Now owned by Pulte Homes, Del Webb in the 1980s kicked off the amenity race by developing luxurious recreation centers anchored by sprawling pools and state-of-the-art exercise equipment.
That legacy is evident in the 26,000-square-foot clubhouse at the center of Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, which features a modern fitness center, indoor lap pool, gathering space and aerobics and hobby rooms. Lifestyle director Kelsi Gannon manages a monthly calendar of events for the community and helps residents organize and plan an array of activities.
“There’s always something to do here,” said Ann Taylor, general sales manager for Del Webb Charleston at Nexton. “The event calendar is inspired by resident input, popular activities from other Del Webb communities, and ideas from other lifestyle directors. Kelsi periodically sends out resident surveys to get valuable input on existing activities and new ideas. A brand-new dog park and community garden are underway based on their feedback.”
Homes at Del Webb Charleston at Nexton range from the upper $200,000s to the $400,000s. The community’s lifestyle department also partners with local businesses to feature artists, chefs and musicians, and host sponsored events and seminars. The Del Webb credo is “Life Well Led,” with its amenity center serving as a hub for amenity center that serves as the hub for active lifestyle pursuits such as exploring new hobbies, getting involved in activities and cultivating new friendships.
“Del Webb Charleston at Nexton offers an array of activities to appeal to the wide range of interest and experience levels of our active-adult residents,” Taylor said. “Our fitness program offers low-impact to high-intensity workouts so participants can achieve their fitness goals. We partner with certified instructors and keep our class size small. The importance of perfect form and offering modifications is communicated often. We encourage residents to explore new interests and hobbies whether it’s taking a yoga class, beginners pickleball or ping pong. There’s always something exciting to try.”
Four Seasons: Lakeside living
Each 55-plus community in the Charleston area has its own calling card, and at Four Seasons Lakes of Cane Bay, it’s an inland waterway system connecting the development’s lakes. Rick Zakrzewski, sales consultant for parent company K. Hovnanian Homes, hears raves from residents who enjoy kayaking, canoeing, boating and fishing, or just motoring out onto the 300-acre main lake at sunset for “Full Moon Happy Hour.”
“Residents can explore 8 miles of navigable waterways, as well as walking paths near the lake,” said Crystal Cline, vice president of sales for K. Hovnanian’s Southeast Coastal Division. “Along the way, they will no doubt discover the area’s abundant wildlife, from eagles and hawks to egrets and herons. There are endless ways to enjoy the best of outdoor living within the community almost year-round with the good climate in South Carolina.”
Some of the more popular activities at Four Seasons, where home prices start in the upper $200,000s, include pickleball, bocce ball and the wine club. Collaboration with residents and input from the community’s social committee help the lifestyle director plan new activities. The 24,000-square-foot clubhouse includes a fitness center with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, a group fitness activity room, billiards, indoor lap pool and Jacuzzi, a demonstration kitchen, game room, art studio and more.
“Having a full social calendar with events and amenities to suit everyone’s taste is extremely important,” Cline said. “All new residents complete a homeowner’s fact sheet upon closing, which provides us information as to what their interests are. We then connect them with others in the community who share similar interests, which instantly provides them with a sense of community and belonging and also promotes the creation of new groups and clubs.”
Margaritaville: Musically inspired
Meanwhile, down between Hardeeville and Okatie there’s Latitude Margaritaville, which the development’s parent company believes is as much a state of mind as it is an active adult community. The residents are trading the real world for one infused with live music and surrounded by an abundance of amenities with Parrothead-themed names. If you’re looking for a “Changes in Attitude poolside bar,” you’ve come to the right place.
“We’re considering that everyone is having fun, enjoying great food, listening to great music, and having as much live music as possible,” said Garbone, of parent company Minto. “They’re enjoying a sense of escapism. Margaritaville is really a state of mind. It’s the lifestyle we really embrace, and make sure we’re developing a program the residents are enjoying and appreciating.”
The centerpiece is a band shell in the town center, where’s there’s typically live music. The dance floor in front of the stage isn’t concrete, but a material that’s easier on the knees. Residents can also take in the show from their golf carts. The concert is broadcast on a large screen, as well as integrated speakers throughout the property, and on TVs in the community’s bars and restaurants. No live band? No problem—there’s plenty of Buffet concert footage to pull from.
“Being named after a song,” Garbone said, “we’re very musically inspired.”
Menu items at the Latitude restaurant are determined partly by a survey of residents. The outdoor gaming area near the pool features a putting green pool table, ping-pong and horseshoes. A second phase of amenities—including, among other things, a Last Mango in Paris theatre and a Barkaritaville pet spa—are under construction. The community is approaching 1,000 completed homes, with prices starting at $223,900.
“Our residents are attracted to us for multiple reasons. Initially, it’s because we’re part of a pretty cool brand,” Garbone said. “The residents that come to us are all connected through a similar mindset. They are here definitely choosing us over different places because we’re doing it differently than anybody else.”
Finding their own place
No doubt, the wealth of amenities available at adult communities plays a crucial role in attracting buyers. But price is also important, emphasized Thomas of Carolina One; the fees that go along with amenities can run into the hundreds of dollars a month depending on the development, potentially limiting the choices of some retirees on fixed incomes.
Location and transportation matter as well. Del Webb and Four Seasons are among the developments that have retail and entertainment options a golf cart ride away, but older residents who are unable to drive may need help getting to destinations like stores, church or their physician’s office.
“Someone at 55 who is still driving and can get to their own doctor, transportation is not important to them. But for older residents, can they get to their doctor? Can they get to church?” Thomas asked. “Some of these centers will take you to Walmart or take you to the doctor or to your church services. To older people, that’s very important.”
Although the average age of a Del Webb resident is 62, according to the company, people are living longer, and active adult communities are challenged with devising activities for residents who may not be as active anymore. That can mean shows at Cresswind, card games at Del Webb, art classes at Four Seasons and ukulele lessons at Latitude Margaritaville.
“We develop our lifestyle programs around what the residents desire,” Garbone said. “We want to make sure they live long, happy, health lives, so we’ve been able to cater our programs to all different age groups and physical abilities. There’s a lot of different programming that we can offer so people can find their own place and happiness.”