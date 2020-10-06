Amid tumultuous year for tourism, Charleston marks decade run of No. 1 city title

Charleston is the No. 1 small city in America, according to the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, the magazine announced Tuesday morning.

That won't come as a surprise to the city's residents: This year's ranking marks a decade-long streak that Charleston has held that title.

While the region's tourism boosters hope every year to see Charleston in the top spot again, that was especially true this year as travel remains depressed by the coronavirus pandemic. The industry has only gotten more competitive as the pool of potential travelers shrunk.

"The whole word is trying to get their visitors back," said Helen Hill, top tourism official for the region and CEO at Explore Charleston.

This year's rankings were calculated based on the survey responses of more than 700,000 readers, the highest number of participants ever in the contest's 33-year run, Condé Nast says. Submissions were solicited online in the spring, when most Americans were quarantined in their homes, so results are reflective of last year's tourism season — Charleston's best on record — and other years past.

The sector had grown to about $9.7 billion in 2019, and 7.4 million travelers came to the region, according to an annual report from the Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston.

In recent years, the annual growth of those metrics and a steady stream of top rankings have been reliable. In 2020, the former is still true while the latter will not be: Earlier this year, Charleston secured an eight-year run as Travel + Leisure's top U.S. city and four consecutive years as Southern Living's best city in the South. Meanwhile, the run of year-over-year growth for Charleston's travel sector has been broken during the pandemic.

Streaks are not new for Condé Nast's contest. When Charleston was No. 1 for the first time in 2011, it unseated San Francisco, which had held the spot for 18 years. Santa Fe has been at the Holy City's heels now for three years at the No. 2 spot. All but one city on this top year's top 10 was on the list at least once in the last four years, and seven of them were on the list in 2019.

Since this year's reader surveys were submitted while the world was on lockdown, the picks are "enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances," the magazine wrote in its introduction. Travelers "want to turn their attention to the classics" post-pandemic.

After two years in the top four, Savannah dropped to No. 8. Greenville in South Carolina's Upstate moved up from ninth to sixth and is described on the list as being "on the cusp of stardom."

The magazine's blurb for Charleston was similar to those in years' past, calling it a small city that "punches well above its weight" with a robust food scene and an appealing aesthetic. It tells travelers to "try to resist the urge to up and move here," a statement that rings true especially with updated estimates last week that an average of 30 people are moving to the region a day.

Over the last few years, the accolade has been accompanied by grumblings that Charleston was being burdened by "overtourism" and didn't need the extra exposure. But this year, with tourist traffic greatly reduced by the pandemic, talk about there being too many out-of-towners has mostly faded, at least for now.

Charleston's visitor sector has faced a number of headwinds in 2020, but having too many tourists isn't one.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Statewide, tourism director Duane Parrish has predicted the sector would be halved this year because of the pandemic. More recently, he said it might be slightly better than that, about 45 percent.

During the last full week of September, Charleston-area hotels had an average of 50 percent occupancy for the first time since the end of June.

Hospitality workers have lost their jobs at higher numbers than any other sector. At the most severe point of the shutdown in mid-April, about two-thirds of those who had tourism-related jobs in the Charleston area were out of work.

When the industry started to reopen, early success over Memorial Day weekend stoked hopes of a summer recovery. But as those metrics rose, so did cases of COVID-19 until South Carolina emerged as a hotspot for the virus. Tourists were urged, and later required by local ordinance, to wear masks.

And, at the same time, protests that swept the country after the death of George Floyd in May put new scrutiny on how cities like Charleston present their history, particularly the history of slavery, to visitors. In June, the bronze statue of John C. Calhoun came down in Marion Square from a high perch that had overlooked a part of the city that's become a hub for tourism activity.

In August, nonprofit museums, arts organizations and local municipalities found out that thousands of dollars in funding they typically received from the county wasn't coming. Not enough people had been staying in Charleston-area hotels to pay for the accommodations tax, or A-tax, grants that were planned.

Now about a month from when travel to the Charleston area typically slows, the sector is hoping to "get everyone to the spring," Hill of Explore Charleston said.

While some restaurants have permanently closed during the pandemic, Michael Tall, the tourism marketing group's board chair, said he isn't aware of any hotel properties in the region that are at risk of closing their doors.

He pointed to the fact that, while the region has been trying to grow its market for business travel and add more meeting space in recent years, the fact that most visitor activity in the region comes from leisure travel is beneficial right now as corporate travel and conventions are likely to lag the longest.

Weddings are the group business that is "closest to normal" this fall, he said.

In addition to reaching the decade mark with Condé Nast, there have been a couple other recent pieces of positive news for the visitor industry, Hill noted, including the announcement that JetBlue would launch a new nonstop flight to Los Angeles from Charleston International and Boeing Co.'s decision last week to consolidate all production of its 787 Dreamliner jet in North Charleston.