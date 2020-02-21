Amid tense relationship with Caslen, USC faculty to get pay raises from presidential fund

COLUMBIA — Amid widespread dissatisfaction among faculty about the choice of Bob Caslen as president, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to spend $7.4 million on faculty pay raises.

It's the first broad pay raise for faculty on the Columbia campus in 13 years, just before the recession hit.

Caslen called for the raises to be paid from a fund that he has been given to pursue his strategic initiatives, and he cited the tensions between himself, the board and the faculty as one reason for the board to vote in support. The move would help to bridge the gap left over from last year's hiring process, the president said.

"Demonstrating that we care in this manner would go a long way," Caslen said.

Faculty members objected both to the lack of a female candidates among the finalists and the perceived political interference of Gov. Henry McMaster in the process. The four finalists included only one candidate who had experience running a college, Caslen, a retired West Point superintendent. Some faculty also objected to a research university being helmed by a president who does not hold a doctorate.

Shortly after Caslen took office, he was the subject of a vote of no confidence in the Faculty Senate at the Columbia campus.

Mark Cooper, chairman of the Faculty Senate and its representative to the board, thanked them for the measure. Faculty would definitely appreciate the board and new president making the pay raises an early priority in Caslen's term, Cooper said.

The move to boost pay is overdue and addresses a key need, though other categories such as staff salaries still need to be addressed, Cooper said after the meeting.

While the controversy over the hiring is far from forgotten, faculty members now have more perspective about the challenges facing the university with Caslen in charge, he said.

"The faculty understands that there is a bigger picture," Cooper said.

Caslen has helped the climate by reaching out to faculty but there still is more to do to build trust across USC, Cooper said.

The $7.4 million in raises will be given out both on merit and in an effort to bring the salaries of longstanding faculty members up to the current market rates. Longtime faculty often are being paid substantially less than new hires being brought in with the same title, Caslen said.

It's not uncommon for a newly hired assistant professor to be brought in at the same pay level given to an already employed associate professor, a higher-level position. Part of the pay raise pool will be used to trim this disparity, Caslen said.

"It creates an unfair inconsistency," Caslen said.

Each school dean will decide on the process for allocating merit raises at their college, Caslen said. Most of the more than 1,400 full-time faculty will be eligible for merit raises.

Keeping up with the market for talented faculty is necessary for the university to have a chance to reach Caslen's academic goals, such as earning a spot for USC in the prestigious Association of American Universities. Only 65 top universities in North America are members, including Duke University, University of North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Raises are necessary to keep the best faculty from continuing to be significantly underpaid and possibly lost to rival institutions, he said.

"We are way below the average," Caslen said.