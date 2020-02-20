Amid lawsuits, Liberty Steel looking for ways to bring SC mill back to life

The owner of the steel mill in Georgetown continues to mull over the future of the plant's melt shop as it tries to balance financial realities with the goal of bringing the site back to full production.

Liberty Steel Georgetown shut down the shop in September, saying it needs to invest $25 million to replace aging equipment as the mill hits the half-century mark. Among the planned work: a new electric-arc furnace; improvements to the water and natural gas lines; a new electrical system; and strengthening the building's foundation.

That work has yet to begin. Liberty says improvements are still on the way, but it has no specific timetable. The mill is still producing wire rod by taking steel made at a sister plant in Peoria, Ill., and processing it through Georgetown's hot rolling mill.

Meanwhile, some of the mill's roughly 150 workers are spending their days sprucing up the landscaping and dismantling an old direct-reduced iron facility that neighbors have called an eyesore. It's all an attempt to avoid laying off employees, even if they aren't actively making steel.

The beautification project "is in response to feedback from those living and working nearby, and is in keeping with commitments made to the city authorities during a rezoning process last summer," a Liberty spokesman said this week.

As much of the plant sits idle, recent legal action is calling into question the Georgetown plant's financial stability.

Cleveland-based Stein Inc. sued Liberty in December, claiming the mill operator defaulted on a deal in which Stein was to handle scrap metal and process slag waste at the South Carolina plant.

Stein alleges Liberty started falling behind on payments in early 2019 and then stopped paying altogether. Stein claims Liberty now owes $1.8 million.

Liberty says Stein routinely overcharged for the work it did, and the mill owner this week filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the contractor.

Both lawsuits are pending in federal court in Charleston.

The Stein case provides a peek into production at the Georgetown plant, which has the capacity to produce 62,500 metric tons of steel monthly when at full strength.

Stein says Liberty projected 30,000 tons of steel would be made each month beginning in 2019, but production was consistently below 20,000 tons.

More recently, a California firm that makes graphite electrodes — giant cylinders that conduct electricity and heat steel furnaces — sued Liberty over an alleged $656,600 in unpaid bills. Liberty has not filed a response to the lawsuit filed by SANGRAF International Inc. and its "legal team is assessing the claim" a spokesman said.

Last March, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce filed a nearly $22,000 tax lien against Liberty Steel for unpaid employment taxes. The company paid off the lien in November.

The mill is also hampered by the federal government's failure to dredge Georgetown Harbor, which is now too shallow to handle barges bringing raw materials to the site. Those materials are now shipped to Wilmington, N.C., and transported by truck to Georgetown.

The United Steelworkers union has called on South Carolina to set aside money to dredge the harbor. The last time it was dredged was in 2008. The Army Corps of Engineers estimates it will cost $100 million to bring it back to a 27-foot depth.

"Unfortunately, the inner harbor port for the steel mill has not been sufficient to meet the company's needs," Roxanne Brown, the union's international vice president at large, told the U.S. House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade this month.

Liberty is working with Coastal Carolina University to study whether there are some changes to the channels that could reduce the amount of material that would have to be dredged on an annual basis, but there is no money to do the dredging and the project is a low priority for the federal government.

"Our union has encouraged Congress to address this port in Water Resources Development legislation and hopes that the Ways and Means Trade subcommittee will also encourage port development," Brown said.

The Georgetown site, which had been shuttered for nearly three years under previous owner ArcelorMittal, restarted in June 2018 under Liberty Steel. The company is a division of British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s privately held GFG Alliance.