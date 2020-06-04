American Airlines to nearly double flights in July in Charleston as travel demand ticks up

One of Charleston International Airport's nine carriers plans to nearly double its number of flights in July.

American Airlines said Thursday it will boost weekday service from nine flights to 16 and weekend routes from eight to 15 next month.

From Charleston, American flies to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago O'Hare and Reagan National in Washington, according to airline spokeswoman Leah Rubertino.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier plans to increase flights in the U.S. to 55 percent and international travel to 20 percent of what it flew in July 2019 after flying at 15 percent capacity systemwide in April during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

The airline said demand for travel increased in May, leading it to add more flights to its summer schedule and fly at 40 percent of capacity systemwide in July.

Among other nearby cities where American will add flights are Asheville, N.C., and Savannah, Ga.

The carrier also is increasing flights from hubs in Dallas-Forth Worth and Charlotte to destinations customers are searching and booking most, with increased flying to major cities in Florida, Gulf Coast cities as well as mountain destinations in the West as parks and other recreation venues reopen.