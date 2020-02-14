American Airlines to add 5th daily flight between Charleston and Washington, DC

When JetBlue Airways decided last year to scuttle its twice-daily flights between the Lowcountry and the nation's capital after five years, Charleston airport officials weren't too worried and said a competitor would step in to fill the void.

That will soon happen.

American Airlines will launch a fifth daily flight this summer between Charleston and Washington's Reagan National Airport, 10 months after JetBlue abandoned the route.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier's additional nonstop service between the Holy City and the District of Columbia will begin on Aug. 18, according to Charleston airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Flights will go on sale Saturday.

The new flight will leave Charleston at 5:53 p.m. and land in Washington at 7:30 p.m. It will leave Reagan National at 3:39 p.m. and touch down in the Lowcountry at 5:23 p.m.

They will be operated by Republic Airways as American Eagle on a dual-class Embraer 175 aircraft.

“Charleston is a vital part of American’s network for business and leisure customers alike," said Margaret Muir, American's manager of network and schedule planning for Reagan National.

She said the addition complements the airline's existing service at six other hubs.

“Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us," Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell said. "We believe this announcement will further enhance the business and community needs for air travel."

American's additional flight reflects the region's strength and economic growth, said Helen Hill, chairman of Charleston County Aviation Authority and CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston.

"It's also a reminder that our airport continues to outperform our competitive destinations," she said.

Uninterrupted flights to the nation's capital from Charleston also are offered by United Airlines four times a day to Washington Dulles.

JetBlue Airways halted its service in October from Charleston to Washington, D.C., saying the decision was based on an evaluation of customer demand and other factors.

American serves seven cities nonstop from Charleston, with year-round flights to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, and seasonal service to New York City.