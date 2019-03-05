Three airlines now offer nonstop daily service between Charleston and the New York City metro area.
In May, a fourth will add an uninterrupted flight.
American Airlines confirmed Tuesday it will tack on the new route between the Holy City and the Big Apple starting May 3.
"We look forward to providing daily service between New York and Charleston, with a convenient schedule that business and leisure customers alike can appreciate," said American Airlines spokeswoman Nichelle Tait.
The flight will leave LaGuardia at 6:59 a.m. and arrive in Charleston at 9:10 a.m. It will take off from Charleston at 9:49 a.m. and land at LaGuardia at 12:04 p.m.
The Embraer 175 aircraft used for the flight will include eight business-class seats and 68 in coach.
American currently offers one nonstop flight each day on Saturday and Sunday between Charleston and LaGuardia.
Delta Air Lines, Charleston International's largest carrier by passenger volume, is the only other airline providing daily nonstop service between Charleston and LaGuardia. It offers three daily flights, according Charleston County Aviation Authority's website. It also flies three times a day to John F. Kennedy International in New York City.
Two other airlines also offer daily service to the New York City metro area from Charleston.
JetBlue Airways flies twice daily nonstop routes to Kennedy in New York City while United Airlines offers four daily nonstop flights to Newark Liberty International in northern New Jersey west of New York.